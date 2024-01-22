The average price of 5kg LPG (cooking gas) across the country increased by 8.70% from N4,565.56 in December 2022 to N4,962.87 in December 2023.

This is according to the latest Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) price watch for December 2023 released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

However, the cost of cooking gas varies across the states with Adamawa, Jigawa and Ogun states recording the highest prices while states in the South-East such as Imo and Ebonyi recorded the lowest prices.

In terms of geo-political zone, the North-East recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) at N5,256.61.

Following closely, the North-West reported a price of N5,144.50, whereas the South-East recorded the lowest retail price at N4,155.59.

Here is a list of the top ten states with the highest price of cooking gas in Nigeria from December 2022 to December 2023 in descending order.

10. Cross River state– the average retail price of 5kg cooking gas for December 2023 stood at N5,373.75, up from the N4,657.14 recorded in December 2022. The average price of cooking gas increased by 15.39% in the last year in Cross River state.

9. Kaduna- cooking gas prices increased by 10.56% within the past year in Kaduna from N4,883.33 for 5kg recorded in December 2022 to N5,403.23 in December 2023.

8. Kano– cooking gas prices in Kano retailed at N5,446.24 for 5kg in December 2023. This represents an increase of 21.93% from N4,466.67 recorded in December 2022.

7. Bauchi state- the average retail price for a 5kg cylinder of LPG in Bauchi state rose from N,4500.00 in December 2022 to N5,500.26 in December 2023. This represents 22.23% on a year-on-year basis.

6. Ogun- the price of a 5kg LPG cylinder in Ogun states was N4,330.00 in December 2022. This increased to N5,500.55 representing a 27.03% rise across the state.

5. Benue- residents of Benue state paid on average NN5,550.56 per 5kg of LP in December 2023 representing an increase of 13.66% from the N4,883.33 recorded in December 2022.

4. Oyo state- the average cost of a 5kg cooking gas in December 2023 is N5,625.79. For the one year from December 2022, it increased by 18.47% from N4,748.68.

3. Lagos – the N5,671.05 paid by residents of Lagos state for 5kg of cooking gas pushed the state among the top three in the most expensive state for LPG in the country.

For the past year, the price of cooking gas has increased across the state by 16.75% from N4,856.25 recorded in December 2022.

2. Jigawa- residents of Jigawa state paid the second highest price for cooking gas at N5,686.88 per 5kg in December 2023. On a year-on-year basis, the cost of cooking gas increased by 22.83% from N4,933.33 recorded in December 2022.

1. Adamawa- residents of Adamawa state paid the highest price for cooking gas across the country at N5,725.33 in December 2023. The price of gas increased by 16.05% in the state over the one year from N4933.33 in December 2022.