Niger bans petrol, diesel exports to prioritise domestic fuel supply

The Republic of Niger has banned the export of premium petrol and diesel as part of measures to prioritise domestic fuel supply amid growing concerns over disruptions to global petroleum markets.

The Republic of Niger has banned the export of premium petrol and diesel as part of measures to prioritise domestic fuel supply amid growing concerns over disruptions to global petroleum markets.

The directive was issued by Niger’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Abdoulaye Seydou, in a ministerial order, according to a report published on its official Facebook account on Saturday, October 17.

The decision places Niger, which shares its southern border with Nigeria, among countries such as China, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan that have introduced restrictions or bans on refined petroleum product exports amid supply disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Niger restricts petrol and diesel exports

Under the new directive, Niger’s government has mandated that domestically produced petrol and diesel must be used primarily to meet local consumption needs before any consideration is given to exports.

The government, however, provided an exception allowing exports of surplus petrol and diesel by SONIDEP and SORAZ, subject to special authorisation from the Minister responsible for Trade.

“The export of diesel and premium petrol from Niger is hereby prohibited,” Article 1 of the ministerial order stated.

SONIDEP, the Société Nigérienne de Pétrole, is Niger’s state-owned petroleum company responsible for purchasing, storing, distributing and marketing petroleum products.

SORAZ, the Société de Raffinage de Zinder, operates the country’s Zinder refinery, which has a processing capacity of approximately 20,000 barrels per day.

The government also empowered officials of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, customs authorities, and defence and security forces to identify violations and enforce penalties under existing laws.

The restriction comes amid disruptions to fuel supplies affecting filling stations in Niamey, the country’s capital.

Global fuel shortages trigger export restrictions

As the conflict in the Middle East continues to disrupt global energy markets, several governments have introduced restrictions on refined petroleum product exports to protect domestic supplies and contain rising fuel costs.

On Friday, October 16, Brent crude oil briefly touched $110 per barrel for the first time since May, driven by renewed concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East and attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Countries including China, Thailand, Kyrgyzstan and Russia have imposed varying restrictions on exports of refined petroleum products during 2026.

However, Russia partially lifted its diesel export restrictions in October following an agreement with US President Donald Trump to supply additional diesel to American and global markets.

Under the agreement, Russia committed to supplying more than 4.8 million tonnes of diesel in phases, beginning with 300,000 tonnes, followed by additional shipments in subsequent months.

Nigeria faces petroleum import licensing dispute

Unlike Niger, Nigeria has increasingly relied on domestic refining capacity to reduce its dependence on imported petroleum products, particularly since the commencement of operations at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

However, petroleum product imports have continued, with recent court decisions highlighting an ongoing dispute over import licensing and the protection of domestic refining investments.