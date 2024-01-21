The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Solid Minerals, has said it is waiting for the outcome of a forensic investigation ordered to ascertain the actual cause of the tragic explosion that rocked Ibadan, Oyo State capital last week.

Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals, Segun Tomori, made this disclosure in a press statement on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

According to Tomori, the Minister, Dele Alake deployed Mine Inspectorate officers to the scene of the explosion to join other security agencies to unravel the cause of the explosion.

He further said the Federal Government now anticipates the results of forensic investigations, which will identify the actual cause of the blast, the type of explosives involved, and the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident that resulted in loss of lives and properties.

The statement reads in part,

“The Ministry also deployed Mine Inspectorate officers to the scene of the explosion to join other security agencies to unravel the cause of the explosion.

“The Federal Government is now waiting for the outcome of forensic investigations that will determine the real cause of the blast, the explosives type that triggered it and the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident that led to loss of lives and properties.

“Alongside the press statement personally signed by Dr. Alake to convey his deepest sympathies to the people of Oyo State, he has also being at the forefront of working with the security agencies to unearth the cause and put mechanisms in place to avert a recurrence.”

Backstory

Earlier last week, an area in Ibadan, Oyo state, experienced an explosion, leading to fears of a significant number of casualties.

The blast occurred on Tuesday, January 16, at about 7:30 pm and has damaged properties.

Subsequently, Governor Seyi Makinde later confirmed the loss of three lives and reported 77 individuals currently receiving treatment in both public and private hospitals.

In addition, the governor said the investigation revealed that the blast was caused by the activities of illegal miners in the city of Ibadan, although he did not name any culprit involved in the activity.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu ordered that a thorough investigation should be carried out to uncover the real reason behind the blast.