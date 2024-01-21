The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, has revealed that the Federal Government has initiated repairs on more than 320 roads nationwide.

Umahi made this announcement during a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubarkar, and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja at his office in the Federal Ministry of Works on Friday.

The focus of the meeting centered on strengthening collaborations to enhance the nation’s internal security by revolutionizing road infrastructure development, according to a statement on the Ministry of Works website.

“I commend Mr. President very highly, and I thank members of the public who have also supported in different dimensions. Yes, we have discussed certain infrastructure as it concerns my ministry to enhance their performances, and our minds are working together. The main focus of Mr. President, when it comes to road infrastructure, is the interstate routes that are linked to security operations nationwide, the palliative jobs, and the roads that are linked to markets, industries, and factories etc. And so, this is one of the mandates that Mr. President has given to us. And so, we are going to hasten this mandate and to ensure that the desire of Mr. President, as far as road infrastructure is concerned, is achieved”

“Road is everything. If you improve the roads, you have improved security, agriculture, education, and commerce, and you have improved the happiness of people. And this is just what Mr. President is doing. We have started to be in the field to repair over 320 roads that Mr. President directed us to do,” Umahi expressed.

More Insights

Highlighting the impact of the government’s efforts, Umahi noted that the road infrastructure upgrade would not only improve internal security but also bolster military operations across Nigeria.

Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, speaking on behalf of the visiting team, emphasized the importance of the meeting in discussing how road infrastructure upgrades could enhance military field operations.

“We have discussed extensively, and we are glad that the Hon. Minister of Works is disposed to some of the suggestions that we have made on the need to focus on some critical roads that will impact positively on military operations across the country. And so, the Minister of Works has made some promises, and we look forward to seeing activities of contractors and other agents focus in this direction in the field, and the military will support them going forward. Overall, improved security is our objective, and we will continue to pursue that,” COAS Lagbaja stated.