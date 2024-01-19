The Federal Government of Nigeria is seeking investor countries to partner with its hydrogen production and investment in a bid to unlock the full potential of the country’s natural gas resource, for national growth and development.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, made this known in an address at the Americas Energy Summit and Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S.A on the theme, “The Role of Natural Gas, LNG & Hydrogen in Decarbonising Global Energy Markets”.

Louis Ibah, the minister’s Spokesperson, quoted him in a statement on Thursday as saying that Nigeria was open for business and willing to partner with foreign investors and countries with requisite technologies and experience in the development of the country’s hydrogen resource.

What Ekperipe Ekpo said

“We extend an invitation to international partners, stakeholders and investors to collaborate with us in unlocking the full potential of our natural gas resources.

“Recognising the importance of innovation and diversification in the energy sector, Nigeria actively explores opportunities in hydrogen production and deployment,” Ekpo said.

He further acknowledged hydrogen’s transformative potential in reducing carbon emissions and fostering a sustainable energy future.

“The Nigerian government is actively setting up the framework for a sustainable energy future.

“In this pursuit, we are seeking collaborations with countries that have developed expertise and capacity in hydrogen technologies.

“We believe that international partnerships are essential in fostering knowledge exchange and leveraging collective capabilities for the advancement of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy solution, ” he added.

According to him, international collaboration has become paramount, as the world confronts the challenges of climate change.

He explained that Nigeria was steadfast in its commitment to working closely with global partners to exchange knowledge, share best practices and collectively address the challenges and opportunities presented by the dynamic energy landscape.

Ekpo highlighted Nigeria’s emergence as a key player and the government’s declaration of 2021 to 2030 as the “Decade of Gas” in Nigeria.

This initiative reflects a commitment to leveraging gas as a cleaner and more environmentally friendly alternative, addressing the impact of climate change while meeting growing energy demands.

Ekpo stressed Nigeria’s crucial role as the fifth-largest exporter of LNG, emphasizing the nation’s unwavering commitment to responsible energy production and supply, contributing significantly to meeting the energy needs of nations worldwide.