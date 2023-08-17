President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday released the portfolio allocated to the ministers that were approved by the Senate.

This was contained in a statement released by the Presidency on Wednesday evening.

The list of 46 ministerial nominees which was forwarded to the President by the Senate after their confirmation, contained 7 names from the South-South part of the country, with 5 designated as Ministers and 2 of them appointed Ministers of State.

Here is a brief profile of the Ministers and their portfolio;

Festus Keyamo: Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development

Festus Keyamo, is a lawyer, Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, FCIArb (UK), social crusader, critic and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

He started his legal practice with Gani Fawehinmi Chambers in Lagos State, southwestern Nigeria, at the peak of the agitation for the revalidation of the June 12, 1993 election.

He left Gani Fawehinmi Chambers in 1995, to establish his law firm, Festus Keyamo Chambers.

Betta Edu: Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Mrs Edu was born on 27 October 1986 and is the National Women Leader of the APC.

She was Cross River State Commissioner for Health until her resignation in 2022. She was also the National Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

Until her appointment, she served as the National Women Leader of the APC.

Abubakar Momoh: Minister of Youth

Abubakar Momoh is a Nigerian civic engineer and politician who has served twice as a member of the House of Representatives representing Etsako federal constituency Edo state.

He was a member of APC before he joined PDP in 2019 to consent in the Edo North senatorial election but lost. Abubakar Momoh returned to APC after he lost the senatorial election.

Ekperipe Ekpo: Minister of State, Gas Resources

Ekperikpe Ekpo is from Akwa Ibom state and was a member of the Federal House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011. He is a former Senatorial seat candidate and a career politician.

He is the Director General of the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF). He is popular with grassroots politics in his home state and an active member of the All-Progressives Congress (APC).

Heineken Lokpobiri: Minister of State, Petroleum Resources

Heineken Lokpobiri hails from Bayelsa state and is a legal practitioner and politician.

He used to be the Nigerian Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development under former President Buhari. In 2011, he became a Senator of the Federal Republic.

On 29 May 2011, he was appointed chairman of the Committee on Water Resources and a member of the Committee on Solid Minerals.

John Enoh: Minister of Sports Development

John Enoh is a Nigerian politician, farmer and philanthropist.

Enoh was a Senator in 2015 representing the Central Senatorial District of Cross River State in the 8th Assembly of the Senate.

He was a member of the PDP up until May 2017 when he decamped to the ruling APC and contested for governorship and lost to Ben Ayade.

Apart from politics, Enoh is into farming and owns livestock and arable farms spread across various parts of Cross River State.

Nyesom Wike: Minister of Federal Capital Territory

Nyesom Wike is a politician and lawyer who served as the governor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023.

Wike was appointed Minister of State for Education in 2011. He was later appointed the Acting Minister of Education after Mrs Ruqqayatu was sacked but resigned before finishing his term to campaign for Governor of Rivers State.