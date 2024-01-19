The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has approached the Court of Appeal to set aside a no-case ruling granted on December 7, 2023, to a former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and former chairman of the PDP in the state, Tanko Beji, by a lower court over an alleged N4 billion fraud.

This was contained in a statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, on Thursday in Abuja.

The commission filed a fresh seven-count charge, accusing Beji, Aliyu, and former Commissioner for Environment and Chief of Staff, Umar Mohammed Nasko, of conspiracy, abetment, and criminal breach of trust before Justice Aliyu Mayaki (now retired).

According to the statement: “ The matter was later reassigned to Justice Abdullahi Mukailu and the EFCC called 11 witnesses, tendered over 400 exhibits and closed its case. However, the three defendants made a no-case submission before the court and His Lordship on December 7, 2023, granted the prayers in favour of Aliyu and Beji and directed Nasko to open his defence.”

The EFCC, disagreeing with the court’s decision on Aliyu and Beji’s no-case submission, submitted a Notice of Appeal on January 10, 2024, firmly believing that a prima facie case had been proven against them.

He added that the commission was optimistic that the Court of Appeal would do justice to the appeal.

“For the EFCC, the road has not closed. The Commission is proceeding in its appeal against Aliyu and Beji at the Court of Appeal with all its evidence against them. The Commission will continue to discharge its duties in line with its mandate of tackling all forms of economic and financial crimes, without fear or favour,” he said.

More Insights

Earlier in 2019, EFCC arraigned Babangida Aliyu, a former Niger State Governor, Umar Nasko and Tanko Beji, before Justice Mikailu Abdullahi of a Niger State High Court sitting in Minna.

They are facing a seven-count charge of fraud to the tune of over N4 billion.

They pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, a statement by the spokesperson to the EFCC, Tony Orilade, said.

In addition, on December 7, 2023, Justice Mikailu Abdullahi ruled a no-case submission on behalf of Aliyu and Tanko.