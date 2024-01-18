For the sixth consecutive trading day, the NGX has closed in the bullish zone, as the All-Share Index appreciated by 2.04% to close at 91,896.97 points, up by 1,833.72 from yesterday’s 90,063.25 points.

Some of the top gainers were stocks in the oil and gas index, as Conoil Plc and Eterna Plc both gained 10% to close at N112.20 and N20.90 respectively, while MRS gained 9.57%. Dangote Cement and BUA Cement stocks also continued their bullish run as they posted gains of 8.27% and 8.96% to close with share prices of N489.90 and N135.00 respectively.

For the first time in history, the equities market cap crossed the N50 trillion mark, as equities gained N2.151 trillion to close with a market cap of N50.290 trillion, up by 4.47% from yesterday’s N48.139 trillion.

There was a 7% increase in trading volume to 1.14 billion units, from yesterday’s 1.067 billion units. And there was a 22.3% increase in trading value to N19.29 billion, from yesterday’s N15.77 billion.

Market Indices

NGX All-Share Index: 91,896.97 points

% Day Change: +2.04%

Day’s Lowest: 89,974.79 points

Day’s Highest: 91,896.97 points

% YTD: +22.90%

Market Cap: N50.29 trillion

Volume Traded: 1,140.38 million units

Value Traded: N19.29 billion

Top Gainers

CONOIL: +10.00% to close at N112.2

ETERNA: +10.00% to close at N20.90

NEM: +10.00% to close at N8.25

UNITYBNK: +10.00% to close at N3.30

JOHNHOLT: +10.00% to close at N2.53

PZ: +9.96% to close at N39.20

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: -9.79% to close at N8.11

ROYALEX: -9.78% to close at N0.83

MBENEFIT: -9.57% to close at N0.85

LINKASSURE: -9.40% to close at N1.35

JAPAULGOLD: -9.33% to close at N2.43

NSLTECH: -8.86% to close at N0.72

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (+9.46%) led with 156.62 million units, followed by UNIVINSURE (+8.33%) with 114.55 million units, VERITASKAP (+8.70%) with 69.41 million units, JAIZBANK (-5.41%) with 65.87 million units, and GTCO (-2.15%) with 63.44 million units.

In terms of value, TRANSCORP (+9.46%) led with N2.96 billion, followed by GTCO (-2.15%) with N2.88 billion, ZENITHBANK (-1.99%) with N1.63 billion, BUACEMENT (+8.96%) with N1.51 billion, and ACCESSCORP (-0.34%) with N1.28 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ Update

Members of the SWOOT group recorded mixed trading sentiments as for the second day in a row, banking stocks have closed in the bearish zone. DANGCEM (+8.27%), BUACEMENT (+8.96%), MTNN (+0.03%) recorded price gains, while ACCESSCORP (-0.34%), GTCO (-2.15%), ZENITHBANK (-1.99%), UBA (-4.62%) recorded price losses.

Other members of the category, AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, SEPLAT, TRANSCOHOT, and GEREGU recorded no price changes.

FBNH, the only non-SWOOT tier-1 bank recorded 2.53% decline.