One of America’s richest self-made women, Sheryl Sandberg, a Meta board member and former chief operating officer, has announced her departure from the company’s board of directors after serving for more than a decade.

This transition marks another noteworthy move for the billionaire executive, who intends to continue her association with Meta in an advisory capacity.

Sheryl Sandberg, who was Meta’s chief operating officer from 2008 to 2022, revealed that she won’t stand for board reelection in May.

Following her departure from the board, Sandberg will serve as an adviser, emphasizing that it “feels like the right time to step away.”

Expressing gratitude, Sandberg thanked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and fellow board members for their partnership, Sandberg said he and Meta’s current leadership team “have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away.

“I will always be grateful to Mark for believing in me and for his partnership and friendship; he is that truly once-in-a-generation visionary leader and he is equally amazing as a friend who stays by your side through the good times and the bad,” Sandberg added.

Sandberg’s tenure on the Meta board spans 12 years, contributing to her estimated net worth of $1.9 billion, securing her position as No. 17 on Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women.

Notably, over the past decade, Sandberg has divested more than 90% of her Meta stock, with sales exceeding $1.8 billion during the period.

What you should know

At 54 years old, Sandberg, previously served as the general manager of Google’s business unit before joining Meta. Her responsibilities included overseeing ad placements on search result pages and websites with contracts with Google.

She joined Meta in 2008 when it was known as Facebook, and Sandberg became its first chief operating officer. She stepped down from this role in 2022 to focus on philanthropic endeavours.