In another phenomenal trading day at the NGX, the All-Share Index appreciated by 3.93%, gaining 3,330.21 points to close at an all-time high of 87,971.10 points.

Equities witnessed significant upswings with 75 gainers overshadowing the 9 losers. Dangote Cement stood out as a notable performer, registering a robust 9.84% gain. Additionally, Dangote Sugar experienced a commendable 10% increase, while FBN Holdings marked a resurgence in SWOOT territory with a notable 6.73% upswing.

Like the ASI, equities gained N1.82 trillion as the market capitalization appreciated to N48.139 trillion, from yesterday’s N46.319 trillion.

Concerning trading volume, there was a 32% increase in trading volume to 1.067 billion units, from yesterday’s 807.51 million units. And regarding value, there was a 43% appreciation in trading value to N15.77 billion, from yesterday’s N11.03 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 87971.1 points

% Day Change: +3.93%

Day’s Lowest: 84,640.89 points

Day’s Highest: 87971.1 points

% YTD: +18%

Market Cap: N48.14 trillion

Volume Traded: 1066.84 million units

Value Traded: N15.77 billion

Top Gainers

DANGSUGAR: +10.00% to close at N81.40

NASCON: +10.00% to close at N71.50

NB: +10.00% to close at N41.25

TRANSCORP: +10.00% to close at N15.95

BERGER: +10.00% to close at N15.40

STERLINGNG: +10.00% to close at N7.59

Top Losers

ROYALEX: -9.18% to close at N0.89

MULTIVERSE: -6.59% to close at N17.00

ELLAHLAKES: -4.79% to close at N3.38

CILEASING: -4.55% to close at N4.20

OANDO: -3.20% to close at N12.10

CUSTODIAN: -2.04% to close at N9.60

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, JAIZBANK (+9.94%) led with 150.64 million units, followed by AIICO (+9.38%) with 99.06 million units, FCMB (+5.26%) with 67.60 million units, STERLINGNG (+10.00%) with 55.84 million units, and TRANSCORP (+10.00%) with 48.92 million units.

Concerning value, NASCON (+10.00%) led with N2.57 billion, followed by NB (+10.00%) with N1.42 billion, UBA (+7.95%) with N1.06 billion, ZENITHBANK (+2.92%) with N939.69 million, and FCMB (+5.26%) with N814.17 million.

SWOOT Update

Trading sentiment was very positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as DANGCEM (+9.84%), ACCESSCORP (+4.20%), BUACEMENT (+9.96%), FBNH (+6.73%), GTCO (+2.16%), (MTNN (+1.77%), UBA (+7.95%), and ZENITHBANK (+2.92%) recorded significant price gains.

However, AIRTELAFRI, GEREGU, TRANSCOHOT, SEPLAT, and BUAFOODS recorded no price changes.