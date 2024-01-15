As the longest-serving Manufacturing Company in Nigeria that turned a century in Nigeria in 2023, Unilever Nigeria is committed to sustaining and growing its impact through its brands and operations in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tim Kleinebenne, during his engagement with the Honourable Minister of Industries, Trade and Investments, Dr Doris Anite-Uzoka, when she visited Unilever Nigeria Agbara factory in Ogun State.

The Minister who commended Unilever for its resilience over the years and its commitment to remain in Nigeria was received by Unilever Nigeria Nutrition Plant Manager, Moyomade Ladipo, and accompanied by the Executive Secretary of the National Sugar Development Council, Kamar Bakrin, the Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke and the Director of the Industrial Development Department of the Federal Ministry of Industries, Trade, and Investment, Mr Mohammed Bala.

In her response, the Minister noted the Federal Government’s focus on the business is to create an enabling business environment and implement policies and interventions that catalyze economic growth.