President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a special presidential panel on social investment programmes which will be headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Honourable Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun.

The news of the establishment of the special presidential panel was disclosed in a press release signed by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Saturday.

Recall that on Friday, Nairametrics reported that President Tinubu ordered a six-week suspension of four social investment programmes under the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA).

According to the spokesperson’s statement, the special presidential panel will be responsible for carrying out a comprehensive review and audit of existing financial frameworks and policy guidelines of the social investment programmes.

Also, the special presidential panel is tasked with implementing a total re-engineering of the financial architecture of the social investment programmes with detailed modification to procedures guiding the programmes’ implementation moving forward.

Here are the members of the special presidential panel and their designation

Wale Edun – Chairman of special presidential panel Designation: Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance

Prof. Ali Pate – Member of special presidential panel Designation: Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare

Atiku Bagudu – Member of the special presidential panel

Designation: Minister of Budget and Economic Planning

Mohammed Idris – Member of the special presidential panel

Designation: Minister of Information and National Orientation

Bosun Tijani – Member of the special presidential panel

Designation: Minister of Communications, Innovation And Digital Economy l

Ayodele Olawande – Member of special presidential panel Designation: Minister of State for Youth Nigeria

The President anticipates that the special presidential panel will restore all lost public confidence in these social investment programmes, the statement further revealed.

President Tinubu hopes that the special presidential panel will usher in a new era of operation based on open and accountable governance frameworks impervious to abuse and incompetence for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households across our nation.