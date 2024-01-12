The federal government through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has set up a joint action committee and is currently investigating the matter of unpaid salaries at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital.

This was disclosed by a statement released by the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The health ministry said it is fully aware of the lingering crisis at the teaching hospital over the issue of unpaid staff salaries and has begun an investigation on the directive of the health minister, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate.

According to the statement, the findings of the committee would be released to the public within the next 10 days with clear recommendations on how to effect a fair and equitable resolution to the problem.

The ministry expressed concern, particularly about the plight of individuals affected by the unfortunate situation and has urged for patience as it determines to unravel the issue and make sure that such a situation doesn’t reoccur elsewhere in the future.

What you should know

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare was prompted to intervene at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital due to unrest in November 2023.

This unrest was due to the job racketeering and over-employment saga that occurred under the leadership of the former Chief Medical Director, Dr. Owojuyigbe Olumuyiwa and the acting director of admin, Mr. Balogun Tajudeen.

The former CMD employed a total of 2,423 staff, a clear violation of the 450 vacancies waiver granted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for the 2022 employment.

This resulted in 1,973 staff members being employed in excess of the waiver.

An investigation by the hospital’s service department revealed that there were no provisions in the personnel budget for the illegally employed 1,973 workers.

Reactions

Mallam Preceiux wrote,

“As much as I appreciate the ministry for breaking the silence and giving us something tangible to hold on to, I also hope the recommendations don’t come after individuals finally lose the fight to depression. People are going through a lot.”

As much as I appreciate the ministry for breaking the silence and giving us something tangible to hold on to, I also hope the recommendations don't come after individuals finally lose the fight to depression. People are going through a lot. — Preceiux (@Mallampreceiux) January 11, 2024

Colifom tweeted,

“The welfare of these staff should be of utmost importance to the Ministry of “social welfare”. It is disheartening and traumatic for clinical health workers to work for more than a year without payment in this bitting economy. The ministry should try and feel their pain.”

The welfare of these staff should be of utmost importance to the Ministry of "social welfare".

It is disheartening and traumatic for clinical health workers to work for more than a year without payment in this bitting economy. The ministry should try and feel their pain. — Colifom (@Col4Jo) January 11, 2024