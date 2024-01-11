Trade unions at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Okitipupa, Ondo State, have officially alerted Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa about an imminent strike action over various concerns.

The potential strike arises from concerns regarding unpaid minimum wages, delays in wage awards, and a holdup in the university’s subvention.

Mr. Temidayo Temola, Chairman of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) representing the unions, outlined the issues. The unions involved include the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Unions and Allied Educational Institutions (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT).

Temola emphasized that the state government has not implemented the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) new minimum wage of N30,000 for university workers since 2019. He also highlighted concerns about discrimination in the payment of N35,000 wage awards to university staff.

Additionally, he pointed out the decline in the institution’s monthly subvention from N60 million to N42 million, later rising to N54 million, which has been subject to delays.

The core grievances include the non-implementation of the 2019 minimum wage, discrimination in the payment of N35,000 wage awards, reduced and delayed release of subvention, and the non-payment of approved budgetary allocation of subvention.

What he said

Temola said,

“It is sad to note that as we speak, the 2019 minimum wage which is becoming old has not been effected in our salaries.

“You can now imagine the geometrical increase in prices of goods and services thereafter and we do not need any soothsayer to tell the whole world that no group of workers is more impoverished than the workers in this university.

“On the wage award which is to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, whose payment was commenced in November and December 2023, we maintain that continuous discriminatory payment will not be tolerated or accepted.

“Finally, in line with the resolution of Ondo State JAC, we are putting the state government, our university Governing Council and Management on notice of an impending industrial action, if these issues are not resolved in few days to come, ” Temola said.