As the global tech ecosystem rapidly evolves, many African tech talents continue to seek pathways to advance their careers on a global stage.

For many tech enthusiasts on the continent, opportunities in Europe and America have become appealing in recent years. Yet, not many tech talents in Africa possess the necessary information or knowledge on how to realize their dream of relocating or settling in foreign tech communities.

However, tech enthusiasts seeking legitimate pathways to relocate and settle in the United Kingdom have an array of options at their disposal, as revealed by eMigr8, a well-established tech talent visa platform.

The platform responsible for guiding and coaching tech enthusiasts on diverse tech-enabled visa opportunities to elevate their careers or businesses, recently conducted a webinar highlighting three accessible pathways for tech talents to migrate and settle in the UK.

The insights shared during a session by eMigr8 founder Bade Adesemowo shed light on the UK Global Talent Visa, the UK Skilled Worker Visa, and the UK Innovator Founder Visa.

These pathways to settlement in the UK, according to the techpreneur, cater to tech enthusiasts who have either moved to the UK on a student or startup visa or to those seeking new opportunities to migrate and establish their tech career.

Adesemowo detailed the UK Global Talent Visa, also recognized as the Tech Nation Visa, as available to individuals showing promise or established talents in the technology field. In 2021, Nigerians ranked third in applicant numbers for the visa type, globally.

“For this visa, the UK is looking for individuals who have established themselves as talents in the field of technology,” he explained.

“Those who have less than five years of experience can apply under the ‘exceptional promise’ category, indicating their potential to become a talent in the field of technology in the future. Alternatively, there’s the ‘exceptional talent’ visa available for those with over five years of experience who can demonstrate their outstanding work in tech. The assessment considers their achievements and innovation.”

Also, the UK Skilled Worker Visa, according to Adesemowo, offers another reliable pathway to settlement, requiring tech talents to secure employment that requires a certificate of sponsorship for a visa within their chosen tech career.

A third pathway, the UK Innovator Founder Visa — previously considered the UK Startup Visa and UK Innovator Visa — is particularly favourable to startup founders. Adesemowo explained that with this visa, tech talents are not confined to working exclusively for their startup but can actively contribute to any startup in the UK, provided they are concurrently building their own.

“To qualify for this visa, applicants must have a startup to be reviewed and adjudged by the endorsing body as innovative, viable, and scalable,” he explained.

During the session, which served as a valuable resource for new, aspiring, and established tech talents seeking to navigate the intricate process of relocation and settlement in the ever-evolving tech landscape, Adesemowo also revealed that the visa pathways are not restricted to experts in the tech ecosystem but are also open to beginners.

While emphasizing the need for tech enthusiasts to conduct their research to seize the opportunities, he noted that many applicants would require assistance with their applications.

The techpreneur highlighted eMigr8’s primary focus on assisting individuals, regardless of their tech background, in effortlessly achieving their settlement goals in the UK and other countries through intensive coaching.

“We will work with new tech enthusiasts to help them become tech talents and achieve global attractiveness within six months. Although the journey of applicants with tech experience could be shorter, interested individuals don’t necessarily need to have any previous tech background to get started and succeed,” he said.

With a proven track record in providing information, advice, and coaching to tech enthusiasts, Adesemowo stated that eMigr8 would also work closely with interested individuals to discover innovative ideas to build their startups or secure jobs that meet the UK visa requirements, if necessary.

He, however, explained that while eMigr8 offers free services that cater to different guidance levels, tech talents may need to make significant investments to achieve their UK settlement goals.

He said,

“For tech talents seeking to settle in the UK, we’re estimating an investment budget ranging from £10,000 to about £75,000, depending on the level and type of application required. In the context of immigration, ‘settling’ refers to the process of obtaining permanent residency and, eventually, UK citizenship. With these visa pathways we’re discussing, the journey to British citizenship can take as little as four years or up to six years, depending on individual circumstances. This journey is tailored to each individual’s unique situation and we are available to guide them through it.”

Adesemowo further emphasized the need for urgency by tech talents seeking legitimate relocation and settlement pathways with their families to take advantage of the opportunities before new rules are introduced.

“Tech enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive solution for relocating to the UK with their family should look no further than these pathways we’ve identified. Beyond the immediate need to relocate through a pathway where settlement is not immediate or guaranteed, these options will ensure they have a pathway to settlement right from the start,” he added.

eMigr8 has achieved over 40 successful cases of individuals securing various visas, including the US O-1 Visa, UK Global Talent Visa, and UK Startup Visa.