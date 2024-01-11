The NGX has rebounded from its cool-off yesterday as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.66%, gaining 540.88 points to close at 82,565.26 points today.

Banking stocks were the major drivers of the bullish run, as FBNH (+6.78%), GTCO (+2.27%), UBA (+4.94%), and ZENITHBANK (+1.99%) recorded remarkable gains. The market breadth was positive as there were 48 gainers, against 22 losers.

Equities gained N314 billion, as the market capitalization appreciated by 0.66% to close at N45.199 trillion, up from yesterday’s N44.885 trillion.

There was a 46.5% decline in trading volume to 877.28 million units, from yesterday’s 1.641 billion units. In terms of value, there was also a 43.2% decline in trading value to N14.41 billion, from yesterday’s N25.38 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 82,565.26 points

% Day Change: +0.66%

Day’s Lowest: 81,640.42 points

Day’s Highest: 82,647.54 points

% YTD: +10.42%

Market Cap: N45.20 trillion

Volume Traded: 877.28 million units

Value Traded: N14.41 billion

Top Gainers

ROYALEX: +10.00% to close at N0.99

GUINEAINS: +10.00% to close at N0.44

JBERGER: +9.92% to close at N56.50

CADBURY: +9.77% to close at N21.90

TIP: +9.74% to close at N1.69

MCNICHOLS: +9.71% to close at N1.13

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: -9.90% to close at N7.83

ABBEYBDS: -9.66% to close at N2.73

CAVERTON: -9.66% to close at N1.87

DAARCOMM: -9.38% to close at N0.87

NPFMCRFBK: -7.91% to close at N1.98

HONYFLOUR: -6.41% to close at N3.65

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, TRANSCORP (+4.12%) led with 74.535 million units, followed by STERLINGNG (+3.32%) with 54.324 million units, ACCESSCORP (+1.08%) with 54.118 million units, AIICO (+3.17%) to close at 53.904 million units, and UBA (+4.94%) with 52.274 million units.

In terms of value, ZENITHBANK (+1.99%) led with N1.98 billion, followed by UBA (+4.94%) with N1.57 billion, ACCESSCORP (+1.08%) with N1.51 billion, MTNN (+0.35%) with N963.33 million, and TRANSCORP (+4.12%) with N935.42 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

The trading sentiment was positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as MTNN (+0.35%), ZENITHBANK (+1.99%), UBA (+4.94%), BUACEMENT (+0.54%), and GTCO (+2.27%) recorded price gains. While DANGCEM, BUAFOODS, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes.

ACCESSCORP appreciated by 1.08% to cross over into the N1 trillion market capitalization level today. FBNH also appreciated by 6.78% to hit a market capitalization of N989 billion, N11 billion shy of the N1 trillion mark.