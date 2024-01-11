Plateau State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (PLASCHEMA) has announced the receipt of N327 million from the Plateau state government as counterpart funding for the scheme’s 2024 initiative targeting vulnerable groups.

The Director-General, Dr. Manasseh Nanfwang, conveyed this information during a Wednesday news briefing, highlighting that the funds were allocated to support the Plateau government’s Equity Health Plan.

The health fund plan

Represented by Mr. David Wuyep, the Director for Health Services and Standards Quality at PLASCHEMA, Nanfwang explained that the Equity Health Plan is a fully subsidized healthcare initiative funded by both the state and federal governments.

The plan aims to provide free healthcare for vulnerable segments, including children under five years, pregnant women, individuals above 65 years, those with disabilities, mental health conditions, orphaned and vulnerable children verified and registered with the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau.

Dr. Nanfwang noted the agency’s commitment to timely payments, citing that due to the state government’s prompt disbursements, PLASCHEMA is current with capitation and fee-for-service payments. He mentioned that the agency has even paid upfront for February.

Revealing a financial update, Nanfwang mentioned that he has handed over the sum of N40 million to his predecessor and the clearance of a backlog of capitation fees for service, highlighting PLASCHEMA’s role as the state government’s significant social safety net.

He emphasized that the agency is dedicated to eliminating out-of-pocket expenditure, improving health indices, and refuting claims of mismanagement.

Encouraging public participation, especially among those not classified as vulnerable, Nanfwang urged individuals to enrol in the scheme, seizing the opportunity to benefit from subsidized healthcare financial expenditure.