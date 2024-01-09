The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has refuted claims suggesting his involvement as a signatory in the company implicated in N438 million contract allegations linked to the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.
A leaked memo circulating online indicated that a company, allegedly owned by Tunji-Ojo, received N438 million designated as ‘consultancy fees’ from Edu.
- Reacting to the allegation in an interview on Channels TV on Monday, Tunji-Ojo said, “I am not a signatory to the company.”
- “And actually, I was shocked because the company in question was a company where I was a director. About five years ago, I had resigned from my directorship,” he added.
Meanwhile, the minister confirmed his role in co-founding the company with his wife and attributed his resignation in 2019 from the firm to his political ambitions.
- “I and my wife founded the company 15 years years ago. Well, in 2019, when I got to the House of Representatives I won the election precisely, I made a change,
- “I had resigned as director of the company to hold office.
- “Of course, and to the best of my knowledge, the public service rule does not prohibit public officers from being shareholders,” Olubunmi said.
What you should know
- The embattled minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu after allegedly diverting more than N585 million to a private account.
- Also, a leaked memo circulating online showed that a company, New Planet Project Limited, was awarded contracts worth N438 million as ‘consultancy fees’ from Edu.
- The connection between the firm and the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, raises concerns about a potential conflict of interest. It prompts scrutiny into whether the minister may have misused his position to secure the contract.
- Meanwhile, Tunji-Ojo clarified in an interview on Monday that he is no longer a signatory of the company since he resigned from it in 2019 after winning the House of Representatives seat.
- He therefore noted that there cannot be any conflict of interest, adding that he cannot be held responsible for the actions of the company he no longer runs.
Leave a Reply