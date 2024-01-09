The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that it will appeal the ruling of the high court in FCT awarding the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, a compensation of N100 million.

EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, stated that the commission would appeal the judgement immediately.

Justice O.A Adeniyi had earlier on Monday, fined the commission the sum of N100 million after he ruled that its detention of Mr Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.

However, the anti-graft agency contended that the court’s decision overlooked the crucial detail that the former CBN boss was detained in accordance with a valid court order.

In response, the Commission stated that it would appeal to the Court of Appeal to overturn the decision.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has expressed dissatisfaction with a judgment of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court awarding N100 million damages against it in favour of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

“Justice O.A Adeniyi, on Monday, January 8, 2024, fined the Commission after he ruled that the Commission’s detention of Emefiele in the course of his investigation was a violation of his right to liberty.

“The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN boss was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside,” the agency said.

What you should know

Earlier, Nairametrics reported that Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, presiding over the FCT High Court Abuja, has ordered the Federal Government to pay 100 million naira to Godwin Emefiele, the former CBN Governor, in recognition of the infringement on his liberty.

The Court, in its ruling, said that the extended detention without trial was a glaring violation of his fundamental rights.

The verdict also prohibited the federal government and its agents from re-arresting or detaining Emefiele without a court order.

In his initial prayer to the court, Emefiele asked for an order directing the respondents to compensate him with N1 billion and to prevent any future arrests or detentions.