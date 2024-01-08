Justice Olukayode Adeniyi, presiding over the FCT High Court Abuja, has ordered the Federal Government to pay 100 million naira to Godwin Emefiele, the former CBN Governor, in recognition of the infringement on his liberty.

The Court, In its ruling, said that the extended detention without trial was a glaring violation of his fundamental rights.

The verdict also prohibited the federal government and its agents from re-arresting or detaining Emefiele without a court order.

The judgment was given in a fundamental human rights suit filed by the former CBN governor following his prolonged detention in the custody of the Department of State Services.

In his initial prayer to the court, Emefiele asked for an order directing the respondents to compensate him with N1 billion and to prevent any future arrests or detentions.

What you should know

The Former CBN chief was arrested on June 10, 2023, shortly after his suspension by President Bola Tinubu.

The Federal Government arraigned Emefiele on a six-count charge bordering on alleged procurement.

The original charge, which was 20 counts to the tune of N6.5 billion, was reduced to six, to the tune of N1.6 billion. Emefiele is the only defendant in the new charge.

According to the amended charge sheet, the charges still border on procurement fraud.

The Federal Government alleged that Emefiele illegally bought 43 vehicles between 2018 and 2020 worth N1.2 billion. He was also accused of awarding a contract for the procurement of 37 Toyota Hilux Vehicles valued at N854 million.

Meanwhile, Emefiele was released from Kuje Prison in December 2023 after fulfilling his bail condition of N300 million naira.