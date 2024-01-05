The Lagos State Government has announced that some iconic projects, including the Lagos Red Line Rail, the Opebi Link Bridge and the completed 15 ferry jetties across the state will significantly ease the traffic situation in 2024.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, made this assertion during an interview session with journalists representing different media houses in his office at the Secretariat, Alausa.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Lagos State Government, on Friday.

Omotoso explained that the Opebi Link Bridge will take traffic off the Ikorodu Road and make access to the Airport from Ojota a lot easier.

The commissioner also noted that the Lagos Red Line Rail will significantly reduce the about three-hour travel time by road from Iddo to Agbado to about 35 minutes.

Speaking further, he said the Lagos State water transportation sub-sector will receive a boost with the completion of about 15 new jetties and the addition of 12 boats to the existing 21.

According to the commissioner, when Gov. Sanwo-Olu assumed office in 2019, his administration inherited 7 ferry boats, which he later increased the number to 14 then 21, and now 33.

More Insights

Mr Omotoso also gave an insight into some of the legacy developmental projects the Lagos State Government would be embarking on in 2024.

Some of the projects the commissioner mentioned include the Fourth Mainland Bridge, Massey Street Hospital, 500-bed Mental Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre.

Other legacy developmental projects Omotoso said would receive the attention of the Sanwo-Olu-led government include the Ketu-Ejinrin road, the Lekki International Airport, the Food and Logistics Hub, the Omu Creek project, the Coastal Road project, Leather Hub at Mushin, and General Hospitals.

“While noting that the projects were geared towards creating jobs for the teeming population of the State, Omotoso opined that the Fourth Mainland Bridge is capable of creating 10,000 jobs and exposing young engineers to practical knowledge about building such gigantic projects,” the statement read in part.

Omotoso further explained that a consortium of construction companies and financiers has already been selected as the preferred bidder for the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

“The financial commitments are being worked out and physical work is expected to commence soon. He said the Red Line was about 90% complete as the last of the overdrive located in Mushin would be commissioned soon,” the statement explained.

What you should know

About a month ago, Nairametrics reported that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed that the construction of the Opebi-Mende-Ojota Link Bridge had reached 65% completion and will be completed and ready for use by the third quarter of 2024.

The Lagos State Government constructed five overhead bridges on the Lagos Red Line Rail corridor to separate vehicular and pedestrian traffic from the train traffic on the Red Line corridor.

Out of the five overhead bridges on the Lagos Red Line corridor, Nairametrics earlier reported that four have been commissioned by the Lagos State Government. They include the Ikeja Overpass Bridge, Oyingbo Overhead Bridge, Yaba Overpass Bridge , and one other. The Mushin Overpass Bridge is the fifth bridge that is yet to be completed.