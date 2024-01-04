The Kano/Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N52.7 billion in revenue in 2023, a 26.4% increase from the N41.7 billion it collected in 2022.

The Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Ibrahim Chana, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

According to Chana, the Kano/Jigawa Command performed well in 2023 in terms of revenue generation, trade facilitation, and anti-smuggling operations when compared with 2022.

He also noted that the command had engaged in regular sensitisation exercises with business communities in its jurisdiction, leading to the achievement of voluntary compliance by its stakeholders.

“Vigorous enforcement actions by men of the command have resulted in several seizures, which contributed in suppression of smuggling in the two states.

“Some of the seizures made were handed over to sister government agencies which the command has been cooperating with in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration,” he said.

More Insights

Chana also outlined the seizure made by the command in 2023 to include donkey skin, marijuana, and expired and unregistered pharmaceutical products.

“If you can recall, a few weeks ago, we had the course to invite heads of sister agencies to hand over huge confiscated contraband items to them.

“We handed over 665 pieces of donkey skins to the Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services, while 450 blocks of Cannabis Sativa were handed over to the State Commander, National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency.

“Also, 1,290 cartons of expired and unregistered pharmaceuticals was released to the State Director, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Kassim Ibrahim.

“The continuous synergy and collaboration between our organisation and our esteemed partner agencies exemplify our shared dedication to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for all citizens of the country,” he said

Furthermore, the Customs Area Controller of the Kano/Jigawa Command noted that, in 2023, he made several visits to the relevant stakeholders in the custom trade activities as part of efforts to facilitate trade and improve overall compliance to laid-down guidelines.

According to him, the command’s sensitisation campaigns on trade facilitation in 2023 focused on a wide array of topics including regulatory adherence, accuracy of documentation, and adherence to trade procedures.

Chana also disclosed that in 2023, he visited the Governor of Jigawa, Malam Umar Namadi, primarily to discuss the development and advancement of the Maigatari Free Trade Zone within the state.

“I promised the governor an open-door policy and promotion of enabling environment for business owners who want to relate with the service.”

“The areas of proposals and ideas on various strategies aimed at improving economic prospects, attracting investments, and fostering sustainable growth, with special emphasis on the state’s export potential, will be enhanced from the customs perspective,” he said.