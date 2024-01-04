In the latest episode of a growing controversy surrounding Harvard University, billionaire hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman, intensified his critique on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of Board Chair Penny Pritzker and other members of Harvard’s board.

This call for resignations comes in the wake of the university president Claudine Gay’s move to step down allegations and criticism of her statements on antisemitism on campus.

Bill Ackman, known for his vocal stance on corporate governance issues, particularly at educational institutions, lambasted the board for supporting Gay despite widespread criticism of her remarks during a congressional hearing on antisemitism and the academic plagiarism allegations.

In a detailed post on X, Ackman delved into broader criticisms, targeting Harvard’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion movement. He claimed that this initiative was the “root cause of antisemitism at Harvard” and urged the closure of Harvard’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging, along with the termination of its staff.

Expressing concern about the university’s failure to establish a “discrimination-free environment,” Ackman highlighted potential legal and financial repercussions for Harvard.

In his post, he called for the formation of a new board, emphasizing the need for it to be “comprised of the most impressive, high integrity, intellectually, and politically diverse” individuals.

Addressing, former President Gay’s appointment and willful resignation, Ackman said that she did not possess the necessary leadership skills required for the role and blamed the board for choosing Gay as the preferred candidate. Here’s an excerpt of his lengthy post on X.

What he said

“I have always believed in giving disadvantaged groups a helping hand. I signed the Giving Pledge for this reason. My life plan by the time I was 18 was to be successful and then return the favour to those less fortunate. This always seemed to be the right thing to do, in particular, for someone as fortunate as I am.

“ All of the above said, it is one thing to give disadvantaged people the opportunities and resources so that they can help themselves. It is another to select a candidate for admission or for a leadership role when they are not qualified to serve in that role.

“This appears to have been the case with former President Gay’s selection. She did not possess the leadership skills to serve as Harvard’s president, putting aside any questions about her academic credentials. This became apparent shortly after October 7th, but there were many signs before then when she was Dean of the faculty.

“The result was a disaster for Harvard and Claudine Gay. The Harvard board should not have run a search process which had a predetermined objective of only hiring a DEI-approved candidate.

In any case, some many incredibly talented black men and women could have been selected by Harvard to serve as its president so why did the Harvard Corporation board choose Gay?

One can only speculate without knowing all of the facts, but it appears Gay’s leadership in the creation of Harvard’s Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging and the penetration of the DEI ideology into the Corporation board room perhaps made Gay the favoured candidate.

“The search was also done at a time when many other top universities had similar DEI-favored candidate searches underway for their presidents, reducing the number of potential candidates available in light of the increased competition for talent.”

As of now, Harvard’s board has not publicly responded to Ackman’s demand. Ackman’s critique aligns with his broader advocacy for meritocracy within educational institutions, urging a reevaluation of policies to ensure fair treatment based on merit rather than factors like skin colour.

According to Ackman, Harvard must reinstate itself as a meritocratic institution that fosters an inclusive environment embracing diverse viewpoints from individuals of varied backgrounds and experiences.