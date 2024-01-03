The United States has said that it provided Nigeria with over $1.2 billion in assistance in the past year. This was disclosed by the Charge d’ Affairs of the U.S diplomatic mission in Nigeria, David Greene.

He stated this while delivering a message together with other members of the consulate on the Mission’s activities in the past year (2023) and the strategy for 2024 about the U.S.-Nigeria partnership.

Mellisa Jones, the Director of the United States Agency for International Development, (USAID) Mission in Nigeria stated that the U.S. provided over $1.2 billion in assistance to Nigeria across different sectors of the economy from education, health, humanitarian aid, democracy, etc.

She stated,

“The United States provided over $1.2 billion in assistance to Nigeria last year supporting economic development, education, health, democracy, humanitarian relief, and much more”

In terms of security and defence, the Defence Attache of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja stated that the United provided $5 million for military training and equipment during the past year and around $3 million for justice and security reforms.

Health and climate change

In the health sector, the United States spent around $570 million in 2023 on the prevention of tuberculosis, HIV, and COVID-19 coupled with around $71 million on reducing malaria-related deaths.

Also speaking during the event was Alima Abubakar of USAID Nigeria who detailed efforts of the United States towards strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

According to her, the U.S. supported 44 civil organizations that provided voter education to over 68 million voters across the country.

The Mission also stated that its support for Nigeria’s methane pledge was part of efforts to reduce emissions and averting the damaging effects of climate change in Nigeria.

What you should know

Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with the United States have proven beneficial to both countries. Between 2011 and 2021, Nigeria received around $45.1 billion in FDIs from the United States- only behind Egypt in Africa.