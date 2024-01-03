The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) has initiated an investigation into Cotonou University in Benin Republic.

The focus Is on an alleged six-week degree awarding system, which has raised concerns as numerous Nigerians are alleged to have obtained their degrees from this institution.

This is coming on the heels of an investigative report that unveiled how some Nigerians deploy unscrupulous means to get a degree from the country, to get graduate job opportunities in Nigeria for which they are not qualified.

The publication by the journalist titled “UNDERCOVER: How DAILY NIGERIAN Reporter Bagged Cotonou Varsity Degree in 6 Weeks, participated in NYSC Scheme” made the allegations.

In response to the degree scandal, ICPC Chairman Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu organized a crucial meeting at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja with the undercover reporter, as highlighted by Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the Commission’s spokesperson, in a press statement. The objective was to verify details and dispel any uncertainties.

Earlier also, the federal Ministry of Education announced that it has suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republics of Benin and Togo until further notice.

What ICPC is Saying

The ICPC spokesperson explained that the Commission will engage in a synergistic collaboration with relevant domestic and international bodies to jointly evaluate the legitimacy of the academic qualifications procured from overseas institutions, especially those highlighted in the investigative report.

“This probe will rigorously examine the networks and individuals engaged in these malpractices, to restore and preserve the integrity of our educational system.

“The investigation into Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies (ESGT) in Cotonou reveals a concerning situation where degrees are allegedly awarded in as little as six weeks, bypassing standard academic procedures like application, registration, coursework, and examinations.

“The ICPC calls upon all stakeholders in the educational and governmental sectors to join hands in this critical endeavour. Together, we can work towards a future where the credibility of our educational qualifications is unimpeachable, and where corruption finds no refuge,” the statement reads.

Backstory

The Federal Government on Tuesday suspended the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo.

the accreditation and evaluation of degree certificates from Benin Republic and Togo. This move followed a report detailing how a degree was acquired from a university in Benin Republic in under two months.

“This report lends credence to suspicions that some Nigerians deploy nefarious means and unconscionable methods to get a Degree with the end objective of getting graduate job opportunities for which they are not qualified,

“The Federal Ministry of Education vehemently decries such acts and with effect from 2nd January 2024 is suspending evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from Benin and Togo Republics pending the outcome of an investigation that would involve the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and the two countries, the ministries responsible for Education in the two countries as well the Department of State Security Services (DSS), and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC),” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education Augustina Obilor-Duru said.