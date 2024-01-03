Online skills training platform, Coursera, has listed the top 10 tech skills that will be in high demand this year 2024.

The company in its Job Skills of 2024 report said the top skills that several organizations will be seeking this year include System Security, which is the skill of securing the networks and resources of an organization; the ability to use the Linux operating system for all devices; and Systems Design.

Changing job market

Coursera in the report noted that a rapidly changing job market is boosting the need for developer skills, which is why three out of ten of the fastest-growing tech skills this year are developer skills React (a web programming framework), software architecture, and Django (also a web framework).

“ They are in demand across verticals and growing the fastest among government-affiliated learners. This correlates with global job growth. In the United States alone over 400,000 new developer jobs are expected to be created by 2031.

“ The skill requirements of developers are meanwhile evolving, as AI-augmented tools like Github Copilot help teams by making suggestions that enable them to code faster. The need for developer skills may also reflect an accelerated investment in both end-user experiences of government websites and e-servicing platforms, alongside digital transformation in key public services, such as benefit applications.

“ Further, the rise in developer skills could factor into a shift in which job-seekers or current employees from non-technical backgrounds seek to expand their skill sets into new areas—with 73% of employees globally reporting that they do not currently feel equipped to learn the digital skills needed by businesses now ,” the report stated.

The 10 skills are:

System Security is the skill of s ecur ing the networks and resources of an organization

Linux, the ability to use the Linux operating system for all devices

System Design , defining the architecture, product design, modules, interfaces, and data to satisfy specified requirements

React (Web Framework) , which is the ability to c reate intuitive user interfaces with the React open-source web framework from Meta

Software Architecture is the skill of translating software characteristics into a structured solution that matches business and technical requirements

Computer Security Incident Management , which involves c reat ing a comprehensive and robust IT security infrastructure

Django (Web Framework) , the u se of Django, a high-level Python web framework that enables rapid development of secure and maintainable websites

Cyber attacks , which involve p rotect ing an organization’s people and assets against cybercriminals, from ransomware to denial of service ;

Security Software is the skill of ensuring that devices and networks are secure and ready for any challenges, from email security to intrusion detection.

Security Strategy , d evelop ing a dynamic and proactive cybersecurity strategy

How the skills were identified

Providing a background to the report, the CEO of Coursera, Jeff Maggioncalda, said the report identifies the year’s fastest–growing skills, based on insights from five million enterprise learners affiliated with 3,000 businesses, 3,600 higher education institutions, and governments in over 100 countries.

“ These learners, who access Coursera through institutions focused on employment readiness and upskilling, represent a significant subset of Coursera’s total learner base of more than 136 million. This foundation of learner data enables us to identify meaningful skill trends. In addition to examining the fastest-growing skills in the business, technology, and data science domains, this year’s report also explores the fastest-growing AI, cybersecurity, and leadership skills ,” he said.

He added that in a world that is increasingly reshaped by technology, AI, and globalization, companies must equip individuals with the right skills to promote career success and stay competitive.

According to him, many business leaders are currently worried that recent graduates are not adequately prepared for the workforce a concern intensified by the rapid advancement of AI and the profound ways in which it is impacting how people live, learn, and work.