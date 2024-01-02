The NGX started the year on a very bullish note as the All-Share Index smashed the 75,000 mark. The All-Share Index gained 1.63%, appreciating by 1,217.11 points to close at 75,990.88 points.

On the first trading day of the year, equities gained N663 billion as the market capitalization closed at N41.583 trillion. Gains in the market were driven by blue chip stocks such as AIRTELAFRI, BUACEMENT, and ZENITHBANK which gained 5.99%, 5.15%, and 0.91% respectively.

There was an appreciation in trading volume to 515.807 million units, from 368.629 million units recorded in the previous trading session. In terms of value, there was a depreciation to N5.57 billion, from the previous N12.82 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 75,990.88 points

% Day Change: +1.63%

Day’s Lowest: 74,747.64 points

Day’s Highest: 76,034.56 points

% YTD: +1.63%

Market Cap: N41.58 trillion

Volume Traded: 515.81 million units

Top Gainers

AIICO: +10.00% to close at N0.88

LINKASSURE: +10.00% to close at N0.88

SUNUASSUR: +10.00% to close at N1.21

DAARCOMM: +10.00% to close at N0.99

IKEJAHOTEL: +10.00% to close at N6.60

INFINITY: +10.00% to close at N6.60

Top Losers

CADBURY: -10.00% to close at N17.10

THOMASWY: -10.00% to close at N2.43

MECURE: -10.00% to close at N10.80

PRESTIGE: -9.80% to close at N0.46

CONHALLPLC: -9.52% to close at N1.33

OMATEK: -9.21% to close at N0.69

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, MBENEFIT (-5.66%) led with 101.63 million units, followed by TRANSCORP (+9.93%) with 46.65 million units, UNITYBANK (+9.88%) with 35.22 million units, JAIZBANK (+0.52%) with 26.99 million units, and UBA (+1.36%) with 20.07 million units.

In terms of value, AIRTELAFRI (+5.99%) led with N741.78 million, followed by GTCO (-0.99%) with N601.93 million, UBA (+1.36%) with N513.85 million, TRANSCORP (+9.93%) with N440.67 million, and ZENITHBANK (+0.91%) with N427.62 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was quite positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion as AIRTELAFRI (+5.99%), BUACEMENT (+5.15%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.91%) made gains, while GTCO (-0.99%) recorded price decline. Other members of the category (BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, MTNN, and SEPLAT) recorded no price changes.

Tier-1 banks recorded a positive trading day as FBNH (+0.42%), UBA (+1.36%), ACCESSCORP (+1.73%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.91%) recorded price gains, while GTCO recorded a price decline.