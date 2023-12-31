The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has flagged off the construction of the 18–kilometre Sanga–Jema’a road project.

The governor noted that the Sanga-Jema’a Road is designed to link Gwantu, the headquarters of Sanga with Kafanchan in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

While inaugurating the project, Sani revealed that the project is one of the rural transformation projects of his administration that is targeted at revitalizing the rural economy and bridging the developmental gap between the rural and urban areas.

“The road which is linking two major local government areas in the Southern part of Kaduna, through Kiban to Godogodo, is an entirely new road designed to reduce travel time between the two LGAs, whose existing road through Fadan Karshi – Gidan Waya is 62 kilometres,” Gov. Sani stated.

Gov. Sani stressed that his administration is committed to fulfilling its campaign promises, especially on rural development through massive infrastructure upgrades.

Potential benefits of the Sanga-Jema’a Road project

As a road that will link two LGAs in Kaduna, Gov. Sani said that the Sanga-Jema’a Road will significantly reduce the travel time between Sanga and Jema’a LGAs.

The governor further explained that the road would facilitate the movement of people and ease the transportation of agricultural produce to the markets.

According to Gov. Sani, the ease of movement of agricultural produce to the market that the road is expected to provide would help reduce post-harvest losses.

Also, he said the road project would encourage agricultural productivity, facilitate access to education and healthcare facilities as well as reduce poverty and improve the living standard of the people.

In his remarks, Mr Ibrahim Hamza, the Commissioner for Public Works and Infrastructure, reiterated the Sanga-Jema’a Road project was in fulfilment of the governor’s promise to improve the lives and fortunes of rural dwellers.