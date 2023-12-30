Elon Musk concludes the year with a staggering $92 billion year-to-date earnings in 2023, marking a comeback for the world’s wealthiest individual.

This puts Elon Musk at the top of the chain, leading the pack of the collective net worth of the 500 richest people, totalling $1.5 trillion, a rebound from the $1.4 trillion loss endured the previous year, as the Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports.

The fortunes of these individuals closely mirrored the performance of tech stocks, which reached unprecedented highs despite concerns about a looming recession, persistent inflation, elevated interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainties.

Tech billionaires experienced a remarkable 48% growth, amassing a collective wealth increase of $658 billion, fueled by the buzz surrounding artificial intelligence.

Standing out among this elite group, Elon Musk regained the title of the world’s richest person, surpassing French luxury magnate Bernard Arnault.

The CEO of Tesla Inc. accrued an additional $95.4 billion by the close of Thursday, propelled by the successes of both Tesla and SpaceX, effectively recovering from the $138 billion loss incurred in 2022.

Musk’s net worth now stands over $50 billion higher than Arnault’s, as a global slump in luxury goods demand impacted shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE.

Elon Musk’s noteworthy $92 billion wealth year-to-date gain, reaching a valuation of $229 billion, unfolded against the backdrop of controversies related to his social media activity, including an antisemitic post, which prompted major advertisers such as Walt Disney, Sony, and IBM to sever ties with the platform.

Despite challenges, Musk’s Tesla achieved substantial milestones, doubling its shares and surpassing its previous annual sales record in the first three quarters.

However, the company faced setbacks with price cuts to stimulate demand amid rising competition in the electric vehicle sector, putting pressure on Tesla’s profit margins.

What you should know

Simultaneously, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc., bolstered his wealth by over $70 billion, placing him in a tight race with Arnault for the second spot.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc., witnessed an increase of more than $80 billion in his fortune.

However, not all experienced a surge in wealth. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani faced a significant setback, losing $21 billion on January 27 alone and a total of $37.3 billion throughout the year, following the devaluation of the Adani Group by short-seller Hindenburg Research. Despite this, Adani still commands an impressive 11-figure fortune.