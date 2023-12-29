Data from the National Pension Commission (PenCom) reveals Nigeria’s pension fund assets rose to N17.658 trillion for the period ended 31st October 2023.

This represents an increase of about 1.78% when compared to the N17.349 trillion that was reported as net asset value in September 2023.

This was contained in the commissions’ monthly report for October 2023.

Details of the report

Portfolio Allocation

According to the report, the total pension fund net asset value rose to N17.658 trillion in June compared to N17.349 trillion reported a month earlier.

A closer look at the data reveals investment in FGN securities continues to dominate portfolio allocation with about N11.419 trillion or 64.67% of total net asset value (NAV).

Pension Funds also allocated N1.881 trillion to Corporate Debt Securities and N1.688 trillion to Money Market Instruments.

Investments in ordinary shares of local companies rose by 3.17% to N1.430 trillion from N1.386 trillion in September.

Fund Allocation

Fund II, which is the default RSA Fund under the Multi-Fund Structure, maintained the largest share of the Active RSA Funds allocation with N7.581 trillion or 43% of the total fund NAV.

Fund III also rose by 1.62% from N4.754 trillion to N4.831 trillion maintaining its second position for fund allocation.

Meanwhile, RSA membership for October 2023 rose by 1.15% to 10, 140,929 from 10, 025,314 members in July 2023.

Optics

Pension Funds, Net Asset Values have risen from N14.9 trillion in December 2022 to N17.7 trillion or a whopping N2.8 trillion representing an 18.79% increase.

For context, between 2021 and 2022, Pension Fund Assets rose by just N1.57 trillion from N13.42 trillion to N14.99 trillion

The rise is likely linked to a combination of a surge in pension fund contributions and a rise in portfolio values.

For example, FGN Securities has seen its Net Asset Values rise from N9.64 trillion in 2022 to N11.19 trillion as of October 2023.