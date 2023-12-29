The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has opened applications for teaching positions under its Build-A-Thon initiative program.

The would-be teachers are expected to be based in the capitals of three states selected from the North, East, and Western parts of the country. These include Maiduguri, Owerri, and Abeokuta.

The Ministry in its announcement of the applications said the right candidates should be visionary educators, teachers, and enthusiasts who would be able to guide the next generation of tech innovators in secondary schools. Interested and qualified candidates are to apply on the program’s website.

The Initiative

The Build-A-Thon program was launched earlier this month by the Ministry in collaboration with the Raspberry Pi Foundation, a UK-based NGO with a focus on computing and digital technologies. The program is aimed at introducing senior secondary school students to the maker culture.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said:

“The Build-A-Thon initiative is part of our strategic plan to promote early-technology adoption to shape tomorrow’s innovation leaders.

“Our journey towards positioning Nigeria as the go-to-market for technical knowledge cannot be achieved without creating a knowledge pipeline that is represented by these young, impressionable minds. By joining a global network of free coding clubs supported by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, we are confident that our plan to rapidly grow Nigeria’s digital economy through the deepening of technical knowledge and development of talent is on course.”

He added that the overall goal of the program includes showcasing innovative projects, recognizing achievements, fostering future collaboration, inspiring future leaders, and promoting lifelong learning.

What you should know

The Build-A-Thon, which will run for 4 days in January 2024, is expected to have 1,500 students from 150 schools in 3 locations: Owerri, Maiduguri, and Abeokuta.

The program participants will engage with trainers in an immersive learning experience designed to cultivate critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving skills as they build innovative projects.

Exceptional teams in each location will be recognized across different categories, including the most innovative design, the most sustainable project and an award for the project with the most utility.

Build-A-Thon is a learning ecosystem comprising different offerings aimed at enhancing the skills of students.

It includes technology labs, DIY boxes, and workshops to build human capital by enriching them with technologies in demand. It offers the latest technological skills like 3D printing, embedded systems, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.