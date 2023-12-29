The Eisenhower Fellowships (EF) is set to sponsor women leaders from all professional fields for its 2024 Women’s Leadership Program.

According to the program organizers, the participants will travel to the United States for a six-week program.

Nairametrics learns that the leadership program aims to enable participants to take part in strengthening civic participation and good governance.

In addition, it is set to enhance international understanding through dialogue, contributing to the creation of a more peaceful and prosperous world.

About the Women’s Leadership Program

The 2024 Women’s Leadership Program represents EF’s fourth initiative since 2010, aimed at advancing women’s leadership and gender equity, which are integral aspects of the Eisenhower Fellowships mission.

Selected fellows, based on their leadership history, potential for future impact, and commitment to lifelong engagement with Eisenhower Fellowships, will work towards developing their leadership skills.

They will also foster interdisciplinary professional relationships and initiate concrete collaborations aimed at making a positive impact on their societies.

Before the commencement of the fellowship, Fellows are anticipated to dedicate substantial time to research, preparation, and planning, collaborating with the EF program team.

This will be followed by a series of virtual introductory and orientation sessions. In-person travel across the U.S. is scheduled for October and November 2024.

Eligibility criteria

The 2024 Women’s Leadership Program welcomes outstanding candidates from all corners of the EF global network.

If an applicant is not a resident or citizen of a country currently active in EF, they must showcase the regional impact of their work and secure a written nomination from a member of the EF global network to be eligible for consideration.

Applicants should be female and should fall within the age range of 32 to 45 at the time of the fellowship.

A strong proficiency in English is a prerequisite.

Timeline

The application deadline is February 15, 2024. Review and interviews take place between February and May 2024.

Apply here.