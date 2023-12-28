After posting losses yesterday, the NGX posted gains today, as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.99% to close at 74,502.58 points, marking a new all-time high.
Equities gained N402 billion as the market capitalization closed at N40.769 trillion, an appreciation from yesterday’s N40.367 trillion.
Bluechip stocks, MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement with 4.58% and 2.20% gain led the market’s gain.
Market turnover declined as the total volume traded was 384.576 million units, down from yesterday’s 432.91 million units. There was also a decline in traded value to N5.67 billion, from yesterday’s N16.59 billion.
Market Indices
Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session
NGX All-Share Index: 74,502.58 points
% Day Change: +0.99%
Day’s Lowest: 73,734.59 points
Day’s Highest: 74,502.58 points
% YTD: +45.37%
Market Cap: N40.77 trillion
Volume Traded: 384.58 million units
Top Gainers
- IKEJAHOTEL: +10.00% to close at N5.00
- MULTIVERSE: +9.96% to close at N15.36
- JBERGER: +9.94% to close at N36.20
- IMG: +9.87% to close at N11.15
- MCNICHOLS: +9.86% to close at N0.71
Top Losers
- UACN: -10.00% to close at N12.15
- JOHNHOLT: -9.73% to close at N2.32
- DEAPCAP: -9.37% to close at N0.58
- RTBRISCOE: -8.96% to close at N0.61
- UCAP: -7.53% to close at N22.10
Top Traded Stocks
In terms of volume, JAIZBANK (+6.32%) led with 49.40 million units, followed by ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) with 27.94 million units, ACCESSCORP (-0.22%) with 23.42 million units, VERITASKAP (+8.82%) with 21.69 million units, and TRANSCORP (-1.12%) with 19.40 million units.
Concerning value, ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) led with N1.055 billion, followed by MTNN (+4.58%) with N792.51 million, ACCESSCORP (-0.22%) with N539.24 million, UBA (-1.57%) with N367.41 million, and GTCO (-0.50%) with N291.16 million.
SWOOT and FUGAZ Update
Trading was quite positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as MTNN (+4.58%), DANGCEM (+2.20%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) recorded price gains, while GTCO (-0.50%) recorded a price decline. However, other members of the category (BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, SEPLAT, and AIRTELAFRI) recorded no price change.
For tier-1 banks, the trading sentiment was negative as ACCESSCORP (-0.22%), UBA (-1.57%), FBNH (-0.84%) and GTCO (-0.50%) recorded price declines, while ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) recorded a price gain.
