After posting losses yesterday, the NGX posted gains today, as the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.99% to close at 74,502.58 points, marking a new all-time high.

Equities gained N402 billion as the market capitalization closed at N40.769 trillion, an appreciation from yesterday’s N40.367 trillion.

Bluechip stocks, MTN Nigeria and Dangote Cement with 4.58% and 2.20% gain led the market’s gain.

Market turnover declined as the total volume traded was 384.576 million units, down from yesterday’s 432.91 million units. There was also a decline in traded value to N5.67 billion, from yesterday’s N16.59 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 74,502.58 points

% Day Change: +0.99%

Day’s Lowest: 73,734.59 points

Day’s Highest: 74,502.58 points

% YTD: +45.37%

Market Cap: N40.77 trillion

Volume Traded: 384.58 million units

Top Gainers

IKEJAHOTEL: +10.00% to close at N5.00

MULTIVERSE: +9.96% to close at N15.36

JBERGER: +9.94% to close at N36.20

IMG: +9.87% to close at N11.15

MCNICHOLS: +9.86% to close at N0.71

Top Losers

UACN: -10.00% to close at N12.15

JOHNHOLT: -9.73% to close at N2.32

DEAPCAP: -9.37% to close at N0.58

RTBRISCOE: -8.96% to close at N0.61

UCAP: -7.53% to close at N22.10

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, JAIZBANK (+6.32%) led with 49.40 million units, followed by ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) with 27.94 million units, ACCESSCORP (-0.22%) with 23.42 million units, VERITASKAP (+8.82%) with 21.69 million units, and TRANSCORP (-1.12%) with 19.40 million units.

Concerning value, ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) led with N1.055 billion, followed by MTNN (+4.58%) with N792.51 million, ACCESSCORP (-0.22%) with N539.24 million, UBA (-1.57%) with N367.41 million, and GTCO (-0.50%) with N291.16 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

Trading was quite positive for stocks worth over N1 trillion, as MTNN (+4.58%), DANGCEM (+2.20%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) recorded price gains, while GTCO (-0.50%) recorded a price decline. However, other members of the category (BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, SEPLAT, and AIRTELAFRI) recorded no price change.

For tier-1 banks, the trading sentiment was negative as ACCESSCORP (-0.22%), UBA (-1.57%), FBNH (-0.84%) and GTCO (-0.50%) recorded price declines, while ZENITHBANK (+0.53%) recorded a price gain.