The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, has announced that the Federal Government is set to disburse N50 billion to Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in the first quarter of 2024.

This revelation came during the fifth Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and Ministerial Oversight Committee meeting held in Abuja.

Prof. Pate highlighted that the funds, already accrued in the BHCPF, will be channeled through state PHC facilities to provide essential services to women and children.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu’s target is to expand the facilities from 8,000 to almost 17,000 PHCs within the next four years, aiming to enroll more vulnerable Nigerians for enhanced access to quality healthcare services.

Speaking about the committee’s role, Pate emphasized its commitment to refining criteria, addressing packaging issues, and determining how providers are compensated.

The overarching goal is to embed transparency, accountability, and answerability at both state and local government levels.

This ensures that the facilities utilizing these resources can transparently communicate how funds are utilized and contribute to the overarching mission of improving the health and well-being of Nigerians.

Dr. Oyebanji Filani, Chairman of the Forum of Health Commissioners in Nigeria, expressed confidence in the discussions held during the meeting. The goal is to move towards a clear path to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) using the BHCPF. Critical memos were discussed, providing a foundation for improved accountability and transparency in fund disbursement and monitoring.

Dr. Walter Mulombo, the Country Representative of the WHO, commended the deliberations at the meeting, especially in the context of the recently unveiled Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative. The discussions, according to him, set the tone for business, accelerating the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) in the health sector.

The BHCPF, established under Section 11 of the National Health Act, serves to fund a Basic Minimum Package of Health Services (BMPHS) and increase fiscal space for health. It plays a crucial role in improving access to primary healthcare, strengthening the national health system, and ensuring routine daily operation costs of PHCs are covered, ultimately enhancing healthcare access for all.