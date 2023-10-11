Prof. Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, on Tuesday revealed that a staggering 90% of Nigerians remain outside the nation’s healthcare insurance program.

This revelation came as the Federal government unveiled the Operational Guidelines for the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), an initiative aimed at redefining the nation’s healthcare system and improving health and prosperity for all Nigerians.

Professor Pate, speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, recalled the four decades of effort to ensure health insurance coverage for Nigerians and emphasized the substantial advancements made in this endeavor.

He, however, mentioned that the current progress was far from a source of national pride, as only 8 to 9% of the population had health insurance, leaving more than 90% without coverage.

He said,

“All is not yet well with the health sector despite the progress that we have made. One of those areas that is not well is out-of-pocket spending Nigerians face to access health. We are concerned about what this means to Nigerians on the street.

” Many people are being pushed into poverty as they have to pay out of pocket to access health services. That is the situation that we are in. But President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as part of his Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria, is committed to changing this country for the better. And for us under his leadership, we are committed to changing the trajectory of health of Nigeria. And this milestone that we are witnessing today is an important manifestation of that even though it’s still a long journey.

“It’s been 40 years or more that Nigeria has been embarking on efforts to build an insurance cover. Today, about eight to nine percent of Nigerians have insurance cover.

That is something we should be proud of, but also, is something we should not be proud of, because we know that 90% of Nigerians are not covered. So, our work is not done.”

NHIA ACT operational guidelines

Speaking at the event, the Director General of NHIA, Muhammad Sambo, stated that the operational guidelines play a crucial role in providing clarity on the roles, responsibilities, and obligations of stakeholders within the health sector.

In addition, Sambo underlined the importance of these guidelines in easing the adoption of health insurance within Nigeria.

“The NHIA Act of 2022 laid the foundation for a transformative healthcare system in Nigeria that genuinely aspires to leave no one behind. No Nigerian should choose between their health and financial well-being,” he said.

The DG emphasized that the guidelines outline the Basic Minimum Package of Health Services for every Nigerian and detail the strategic procurement of these services throughout the nation.

He said,

“The guidelines specify standards for the accreditation of critical stakeholders operating within the health insurance ecosystem as well as the penalties for offenses committed by defaulting stakeholders.

“The document also recognizes the integration of SSHIAs as conceptualized in the Health Insurance Under One Roof coordination framework.”

Health Care is A Basic Right

Furthermore, the DG reassured Nigerians that healthcare is a basic right, and it should be accessible to everyone, whether they are rich or poor.

He said he believed that the newly unveiled NHIA Act would ensure the necessary health coverage for low-income individuals in the country, stating that nobody should have to choose between their health and their financial well-being.

“I also believe these guidelines are the roadmap to the better, healthier future we collectively envision for ourselves as a country.

“We firmly believe that every citizen of this great Nation has the right to healthcare services that are not only accessible but also affordable. No one should have to choose between their health and their financial stability, ” he added.