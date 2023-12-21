The First Lady of Nigeria, Mrs. Oluremi Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has committed N950 million to support police, military retirees, and senior citizens nationwide.

This generous donation falls under the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme, targeting at least 250 individuals aged 65 and above, who have long retired from active service.

During the inaugural event of the scheme held in Abuja on Thursday, the First Lady emphasized the significance of this economic empowerment program, rooted in a steadfast commitment to the well-being of elderly citizens.

Each beneficiary, according to Mrs Tinubu, is set to receive N100,000, aimed at alleviating the economic challenges faced by senior citizens during this festive period.

What the First Lady said

“ This economic empowerment programme is borne out of a steadfast commitment to the well-being of our elderly citizens and it marks a significant stride in our collective pursuit of a more inclusive and compassionate society.

“This scheme is to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged 65 and above in all 36 states of the federation, the Federal Capital Territory and veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association.

“These selected beneficiaries will receive N100,000 each. This is to cushion the effect of the economic situation and to alleviate the burdens of our esteemed elders during this festive period.

“The total sum to be disbursed is N950m as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative.”

The wife of the President also announced that N25 million will be allocated to each of the 36 states in the federation for the benefit of senior citizens.

Ensuring an equitable distribution, she emphasized a commitment to this gesture without discrimination, recognizing the diverse challenges faced by the elderly nationwide.

In her address, Tinubu emphasized the significance of reaching out to the elderly during the festive period, expressing appreciation for their contributions and acknowledging the unique challenges they encounter.

She called upon senior citizens to lend their support to the current administration, fostering optimism for a better Nigeria across various domains, including security, education, health, employment, and business opportunities.

Represented by Maj. Gen. Danladi Saliu, Director of Veteran Affairs at the Defence Headquarters, the First Lady’s support towards the military was commended.