Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Nigerian Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has given his approval for the allocation of N13.1 billion to fund the refurbishment, construction of new toilets, and provision of furniture in secondary and primary schools across the Six Area Councils in 2024.

Dr. Danlami Hayyo, the Mandate Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration Education Secretariat, revealed this information at a year-end media briefing held in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to his statement, the earmarked funds will be divided among the Councils according to the specific needs of their school projects.

The education secretary explained that the minister had pledged his commitment to ensure that all the projects are executed in 2024.

Hayyo said:

“The minister of FCT who has been described as Mr. Project, approves new constructions, renovations or rehabilitation, provision of furniture and construction of toilets in FCT secondary and primary schools to the tune of over N13 billion.

“Wike pledges that all the projects will be executed in 2024, we are not going to give details of how many schools will be renovated or constructed in each Area council of the FCT because the school needs of the Area Councils are not equal.

“There are some Area Councils where the demands are higher, there are so many dilapidated and congested classrooms. We know how the current minister of FCT changed the phase of education in Rivers state, it is the same system that he is going to do in the Federal Capital Territory, and that is why he has approved the money for the school projects”

More Insights

Hayyo revealed that throughout the period from January to December 2023, the Education Secretariat conducted training sessions for secondary education board staff in London.

The focus of these sessions was on British Education Training Technology, aiming to enhance the skills and knowledge of the participating staff members.

The training initiative was designed to align with the evolving landscape of education technology, providing secondary education board staff with valuable insights and tools.

He listed other trainings to include:

International training on innovation/entrepreneurship.

Training of school librarians in e-library, training of teachers in Computer Based Test

Online training of 80 English teachers by the British Council.

Training of 96 members of the School Based Management Committee and many more others.

Meanwhile, Hayyo called on the staff of the secretariat to be committed to achieving positive results and not to be deterred by challenges.