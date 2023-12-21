The Senate on Thursday confirmed eleven judges nominated for the Supreme Court.

During the plenary session, the upper chamber officially endorsed them following a deliberation among lawmakers.

The representatives argued in favour of bolstering the judiciary budget and emphasized the inappropriateness of allowing a prolonged vacancy in the Supreme Court before finalizing these appointments.

Senator Tahir Munguno, leading the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, oversaw the screening of all 11 nominees last Wednesday. Subsequently, the committee presented its findings to the lawmakers, leading to approval as the Senate transformed into the committee of the whole.

Justice Haruna Tsammani (North-East), among the newly confirmed judges, chaired the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court.

Others are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

Backstory

Earlier on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu asked the Senate to confirm 11 nominees for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court in a letter.

Therefore, the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters has commenced screening for the 11 nominees recommended by the National Judicial Council.

Now confirmed, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as proscribed by the Constitution.