The First Lady of Jigawa State, Mrs. Hadiza Namadi, has distributed N100,000 each to 250 elderly individuals, totalling N25 million.

The distribution took place in Dutse on Thursday as part of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) under the theme “Better Days Ahead.”

What you should know

Mrs Namadi explained that the financial support, shared among individuals aged 65 years and above, serves to mitigate the economic challenges faced by the elderly and alleviate their sufferings.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Wife of the President, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu.

As part of the RHIESS event, Mrs Namadi organized a free medical check-up for the beneficiaries.

Medical personnel were present to provide essential diagnostic and treatment services tailored to the health needs of the elderly.

Expressing the importance of the initiative, Mrs Namadi stressed the need for the state government to establish a comprehensive database capturing the details of elderly persons.

This, she noted, would enable the government to monitor their welfare and replicate initiatives like RHIESS more effectively.

The Commissioner for Women and Social Development, Mrs. Hadiza Abdul Wahab, commended Sen. Oluremi Tinubu for her vision and dedication to improving the lives of elderly persons.

She emphasized that the distribution would significantly contribute to meeting the basic needs of the beneficiaries and urged them to use the funds judiciously.

Mrs Abdul Wahab also applauded Governor Umar Namadi and his wife for prioritizing the welfare of citizens and called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate such gestures, contributing towards enhancing the welfare of elderly members in society.

One of the beneficiaries, Adama Muhammad, expressed gratitude to both the state and Federal Government for the generous gesture, acknowledging its substantial impact on meeting their various needs. The distribution serves as a commendable effort to uplift the vulnerable elderly population in Jigawa State.