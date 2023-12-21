In a historic trading day, the NGX has crossed the 74,000 mark, as the All-Share Index appreciated by 1.21% to close at 74,289.02 points.

This comes one day after the NGX crossed the 73,000 mark, and the market cap of NGX crossed the N40 trillion mark.

Equities gained N488 billion today, taking the market cap to N40.652 trillion. TRANSCORP, MULTIVERSE, and INFINITY continued their impressive performances in the market, gaining 10%, 9.96, and 9.87% respectively.

In terms of trading volume, 760.93 million units were traded against yesterday’s 411.21 million units. And in terms of value, it was N13.03 billion, marking an appreciation from yesterday’s N12.83 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 74,289.02 points

% Day Change: +1.21%

Day’s Lowest: 73,397.71 points

Day’s Highest: 74,292.82 points

% YTD: +44.95%

Market Cap: N40.65 trillion

Volume Traded: 760.93 million units

Top Gainers

IMG: +10.00% to close at N9.35

TRANSCORP: +10.00% to close at N8.47

OKOMUOIL: +9.96% to close at N263.90

MULTIVERSE: +9.96% to close at N12.70

INFINITY: +9.87% to close at N4.12

Top Losers

JOHNHOLT down 10% to close at N2.34

ELLAHLAKES down 9.94% to close at N2.90

TRIPPLEG down 9.66% to close at N2.15

REGALINS down 8.11% to close at N0.34

UACN down 5.96% to close at N15.00

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of trading volume, ABBEYBDS (+9.09%) led with 224.08 million units, followed by ACCESSCORP (+1.75%) with 65.80 million units, TRANSCORP (+10.00%) with 65.30 million units, UBA (+2.97%) with 45.98 million units, and GTCO (+0.38%) with 43.59 million units.

In terms of value, NESTLE (-1.74%) led with N2.65 billion, followed by GEREGU (0.00%) with N1.82 billion, GTCO (+0.38%) with N1.74 billion, ACCESSCORP (+1.75%) with N1.52 billion, and UBA (+2.97%) with N1.20 billion.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

MTNN’s gain of 5.4% was significant contributor to today’s market gain. ZENITHBANK (+0.39%) and GTCO (+0.38%) were other members of the SWOOT category that made gain. AIRTELAFRI, BUAFOODS, BUACEMENT, DANGCEM, and SEPLAT however recorded no price changes.

Tier-1 bank stocks were all bullish, FBNH (+4.80%), UBA (+2.97%), GTCO (+0.38%), ACCESSCORP (+1.75%), and ZENITHBANK (+0.39%) all recorded gains.