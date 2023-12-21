C&I Leasing Plc, Nigeria’s foremost leasing and business services conglomerate has announced the successful conclusion of its third Commercial Paper (CP) series, further solidifying its position in Nigeria’s financial markets.

The latest N5 billion issuance was oversubscribed by 100%, demonstrating strong investor confidence in the company.

Lenin Ugoji, the Group Managing Director, pointed out that the 200% subscription for the company’s Commercial Paper issuance was rooted largely in improved operational efficiency.

“This success can be attributed to enhanced operational efficiency, heightened business transparency, and robust foreign exchange gains, resulting in a notable 9% increase in Headline revenues, despite challenging economic conditions,” Ugoji said.

The most recent Commercial Paper (CP) series, part of C&I Leasing’s N50 billion CP program’s 3rd Series registered in 2022, was successfully secured at a competitive rate of 17.05% per annum for 270 days.

This achievement reflects the company’s robust financial health and its ability to attract favourable financing terms.

This follows the successful completion of the first and second series, launched in September and December 2022 respectively, with full repayment of the N3 billion and N2.4 billion raised.

C&I Leasing is Nigeria’s premier leasing company with a diversified portfolio encompassing fleet management, personnel outsourcing, and marine offshore support services. The company boasts over $120 million in assets under wet lease operations and associated personnel services, demonstrating its significant presence in the sector.

With operations across Nigeria, a subsidiary in Ghana, and the UAE, C&I Leasing is a leading player in the West African market with Global networks. The company’s commitment to innovation, financial strength, and customer service has positioned it for sustained growth and success.