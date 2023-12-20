The NGX continued its bullish run today, appreciating by a whopping 1.28% as the All-Share Index closed at a new all-time high of 73,397.71 points.

Equities gained N508 billion as the market cap hit the N40 trillion mark for the first time ever, closing at N40.164 trillion. Multiverse and Transcorp led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10% each, while Infinity appeared on the top gainers’ chart for the third day in a row.

There was an appreciation in market turnover, as traded volume was 554.64 million units, against yesterday’s 411.21 million units. In terms of value, there was an 84.6% increase as N12.83 billion was traded, against yesterday’s N6.95 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 72,470.1 points

% Day Change: +0.09%

Day’s Lowest: 72,320.32 points

Day’s Highest: 72,489.21 points

% YTD: +41.40%

Market Cap: N39.66 trillion

Volume Traded: 411.21 million units

Top Gainers

MULTIVERSE: +10.00% to close at N11.55

TRANSCORP: +10.00% to close at N7.70

INFINITY: +9.97% to close at N3.75

ETRANZACT: +9.73% to close at N6.20

CAVERTON: +9.66% to close at N1.93

Top Losers

TANTALIZER: +10.00% to close at N0.45

THOMASWY: +9.86% to close at N2.65

TIP: +9.32% to close at N1.07

JULI: +9.23% to close at N0.59

CHAMS: +9.05% to close at N1.81

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, GTCO (+0.76%) led with 89.45 million units, followed by ACCESSCORP (+1.33%) with 59.71 million units, TRANSCORP (+10.00%) with 51.96 million units, FCMB (+1.39%) with 29.40 million units, and UBA (+1.00%) with 24.83 million units.

In terms of value, GTCO (+0.76%) led with N3.578 billion, followed by AIRTELAFRI (+4.87%) with N2.492 billion, ACCESSCORP (+1.33%) with N1.367 billion, ZENITHBANK (+1.99%) with N914.19 million, and UBA (+1.00%) with N625.59 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

In the SWOOT category, trading was quite positive as AIRTELAFRI (+4.87%), ZENITHBANK (+1.99%), and GTCO (+0.76%) all recorded gains. While BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, MTNN, and SEPLAT recorded no price changes at all.

For tier-1 banks, trading was also positive as UBA (+1.00%), ACCESSCORP (+1.33%), ZENITHBANK (+1.99%), and GTCO (+0.76%) all recorded gains, however, FBNH (-0.44%) continued its losing streak.