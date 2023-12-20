Simon Lalong, the former Governor of Plateau State, officially stepped down from his role as the Minister of Labour and Employment on Tuesday.

His Special Adviser on Media, Dr Simon Macham, said in a statement on Tuesday that the former governor of Plateau State submitted his letter of resignation to Tinubu in Abuja.

Tendering his official resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu, Lalong is set to occupy the seat representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

In the letter to the President on Tuesday, the Minister highlighted the Court of Appeal’s decision, which, following rigorous legal processes, declared him the duly elected Senator for Plateau South Senatorial District. The court directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong emphasized that his resignation was a weighty choice, given the trust and confidence the President invested in him as a Minister. He highlighted his role as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, which played a crucial part in securing victory for the APC.

What Lalong is Saying

“However, after extensive consultations with Your Excellency, critical stakeholders and my constituents, it has become expedient for me to proceed and take my seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of your Government and the growth of our democracy at large”, he added.

What you should know

On November 7, 2023, an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja declared the Minister of Labour, Simon Lalong winner of the Plateau South Senatorial election.

After the court ruling, the minister was reported to be contemplating whether to stay in Tinubu’s cabinet or serve as a senator for Plateau South.

Lalong won’t be the first minister to resign as a Minister from a presidential cabinet to chase his other political ambition.

In 2022 leading to the general election, ten ministers from the then Buhari’s administration left the cabinet to pursue their presidential election, as the law does not permit anyone to remain a minister and still run for the presidential bid.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Lalong will be recommending to President Bola Tinubu a successor for the role of the Minister of Employment And Labour.