The Lagos State Government has ordered all tankers and trailers to immediately vacate the Cele Bus Stop Inward Tin Can Port axis, along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway and stop indiscriminate parking along that axis.

This directive is contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Transportation to the Lagos State Governor, Sola Giwa, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

These heavy articulated vehicles usually park indiscriminately on that route along the Apapa-Oshodi expressway often causing gridlock and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

Giwa in the statement said that the directive is a decisive move to address the ongoing congestion and alleviate the challenges faced by commuters along the axis.

What the Lagos State Government is saying

The statement from Giwa reads,

‘’ In a decisive move to address the ongoing congestion and alleviate the challenges faced by commuters along the Cele Bus stop Inward Tin can Port axis, the Lagos State Government has issued a directive instructing all tankers and trailers to stop the indiscriminate parking along the corridor forthwith.

‘’The directives underscore the commitment of the state government to ensuring the smooth flow of traffic and minimizing disruptions caused by the persistent presence of these heavy-duty vehicles in the specified location, saying the order aims to enhance the overall mobility experience for residents and commuters in the affected area.

“Prioritizing the safety and well-being of the public, the government emphasizes the importance of a clear and unobstructed road network, urging tanker and trailer drivers to comply with this directive or be sanctioned in line with the State Transport Reform Law.”

What you should know

This is not the first time the Lagos State Government has given such a directive and moved against these trailers and tankers that park along major roads in the state.

The state government had a few months ago issued a final warning to port operators, especially petroleum tanker drivers and container truck drivers to vacate the Mile-2 axis of the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, even as it has set its task force to begin arrests of defaulters.