The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has successfully uncovered and dismantled a notorious counterfeit beverage syndicate operating in Eziukwu Market (Cemetery Market) in Aba, Abia State.

The agency’s intervention comes after weeks of intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies to address the long-standing criminal activities in the market.

The counterfeiters, likened to a cartel, engaged in the production of a wide array of fake beverages, including wines, soft drinks, and other consumables.

NAFDAC’s intelligence efforts revealed a sophisticated operation that had been ongoing for an extended period, with the criminals operating like a well-established network, intimidating anyone who dared to challenge them.

Why It matters

The nefarious activities of the counterfeiters involved the production of adulterated products under various brand names, such as Seaman Schnapps, Henessy, Four Cousins, Carlo Rossi, Jenney, Chelsea London Dry Gin, Schnapp Dry Gin, McDowells, Black Labels, Gordons, Martell, Campari, Smirnoff ice, Eva Non-Alcoholic Drink, Evra Non-Alcoholic Drink, Cartel, and others.

Additionally, there were instances of date revalidation for expired products like

Peak milk

Powdered milk

Ketchups

Yoghurt

Coca Cola products

and the packaging of fake and substandard items sold to unsuspecting consumers.

What you should know

NAFDAC conducted a raid on over 240 shops that had been transformed into makeshift factories for the production and marketing of harmful products.

These shops, turned into factories, were found to be unsanitary, utilizing water from unhygienic sources, harmful chemicals, saccharin, coloring, dirty recycled bottles, and cloned packaging materials from reputable brands.

During the operation, over 1500 cartons of the fake and substandard products were destroyed on-site, with an additional 300 cartons evacuated to NAFDAC’s warehouse.

The estimated street value of the confiscated and destroyed fake products is over seven hundred and fifty million naira (N750,000,000). Ten individuals were apprehended at the scene and will face legal charges following a thorough investigation.

Considering the magnitude of the illicit activities in the market, NAFDAC took the decisive step of temporarily shutting down the entire market for comprehensive regulatory activities. The market was only reopened after stakeholders committed to preventing any recurrence of such criminal operations.

Drinking adulterated alcohol poses severe health risks, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness, dizziness, and, in extreme cases, kidney and liver failure or death.

Methanol, a substance used in fake vodka, can cause permanent blindness.

WHO’s Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health highlights the global impact of alcohol poisoning, with more than three million deaths worldwide. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) also identifies alcohol consumption, especially adulterated alcohol, as a contributor to cancer cases.

NAFDAC’s recommendations to the public

NAFDAC, while urging Nigerians to stay vigilant, advises consumers to scrutinize branded drinks for authenticity before consumption. The agency emphasizes the “4 Ps” for consumers during this festive season:

Place: Buy only NAFDAC registered drinks from reputable and licensed retailers, bars, and supermarkets.

Buy only NAFDAC registered drinks from reputable and licensed retailers, bars, and supermarkets. Price: Be cautious if the product is significantly underpriced or lacks proper taxes on liquors.

Be cautious if the product is significantly underpriced or lacks proper taxes on liquors. Packaging: Check for poor quality packaging, spelling mistakes, unusual bottle shapes, missing contact information, or damaged seals.

Check for poor quality packaging, spelling mistakes, unusual bottle shapes, missing contact information, or damaged seals. Product: Beware of bad smells; if it smells like paint stripper or nail polish remover, it may be unsafe.

NAFDAC reiterates its commitment to eradicating fake and substandard products and urges the public to report any suspicious activities related to illegal production to the nearest NAFDAC office nationwide.