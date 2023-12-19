The Board of Abbey Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of High Chief Samuel Oni as the new chairman of the company.

The appointment which takes effect from 1st of January 2024 follows the retirement of Mazi Emmanuel Kanu IVI as the chairman of the company.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Geoff Amaghereonu, the company Secretary, Kanu retires from the board effect from 31st December 2023 and thus would cease to be Chairman of the board from that date. The board thanked Kanu for his peerless and exemplary leadership as director and later chairman spanning an unbroken period of 30 years.

Profile of Samuel Oni

According to the Board, Oni has been appointed to replace Kanu with effect from 1st January 2024.

The new Chairman is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as a fellow of the Association of Certified and Chartered Accountants London.

He was at various times Director of, the Other Financial Institutions Department, Internal Audit and Bank Examination, Central Bank of Nigeria, Oni was also a director of UBA Plc and Chairman of UBA Capital, London.

The Board also announced the retirement of Air Vice Marshal Olufemi Seowu (rtd) as non-Executive Director with effect from 31st December 2023. It expressed its immense gratitude to Soewu for his 18 years of unbroken meritorious service to the company.