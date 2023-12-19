Biodun Ogunleye has been sworn in as the Honourable Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources. Ogunleye was sworn in by the Executive Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In his capacity as commissioner, Ogunleye has already attended the Ministry of Power Ministerial retreat recently held in Abuja, to map out strategies to get the sector working.

He has also met with Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB), an agency of the Lagos state government responsible for the supply of electricity and promoting economically efficient and uninterrupted electricity for the state assets.

According to him, the meeting with LSEB and its key partners cantered around fostering and employing the use of the best of technologies to improve street lighting and also develop a system that manages Lagos state street assets.

More on Biodun Ogunleye

Biodun Ogunleye, previously a Banker and Finance Executive, now serves as an energy expert with over 20 years of experience. He was formerly the Chief Executive Officer of PowerCap Ltd, a consulting service focusing on the energy sector.

With more than two decades of management experience in various energy-related fields like Project Finance, Public Private Partnerships, and Strategic Management, Biodun brings a wealth of expertise to any Board.

He’s adept in areas like Investment Management, Change Management, and Business Process Analysis.

Prior to becoming Energy Commissioner, Ogunleye showcased skills including leading complex engineering projects, managing cross-functional teams, and devising go-to-market strategies for new business ventures. He’s experienced in selling engineering concepts and investments, even in competitive markets, and has a knack for coordinating responses to business proposals and international tenders.

Additionally, he’s proficient in developing organizational information management strategies to enhance collaboration, communication, and business process efficiency. His experience aligns with the need for competitive growth in any business.

What you should know

During a July 2023 power sector webinar organised by Nairametrics, Ogunleye pointed out that

every problem that the country’s electricity sector has seen represents an opportunity for all manner of investments, improvements, and partnerships/collaboration to take place between owners of capital, people with business interests, and engage with those who are currently holding the franchise in certain areas.

Such opportunities include the sale of excess electricity, monitoring and intelligence as well as the integration of existing and new infrastructure.