The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has announced his intentions to set machinery in place to stop the exit of ShopRite Mall from Kano in January 2024.

Recall that Nairametrics reported that the supermarket announced its intention to cease operation in Ado Bayero, Kano, beginning on January 14, 2024.

The move, according to the management of the super mall, is a result of the ailing economic conditions in the country.

Meanwhile, the deputy Senate President said he is setting in place machinery to halt the move by the supermarket chain to close down its only branch in Kano State.

Deputy President of the Senate intervenes to halt Shoprite from leaving Kano Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has set machinery in place to halt the moves by Shoprite, one of Nigeria’s prominent supermarket chains to close its only branch in Kano State.… pic.twitter.com/XxJcBf73no — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) December 18, 2023

According to a statement by Senator Barau’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashi, Jibril will meet with the key players of the management to intervene in the matter in the coming week.

“The Office of the Deputy President of the Senate has set machinery in place to halt the exit of Shoprite from Kano State.

His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin, CON, will meet with the management of the company this week where the issue will be discussed and hopefully resolved.

‘’Yes, it is a pure business issue, but we will see what we can do to encourage them to rescind their decision and stay in Kano.

As we all know, there are enormous business opportunities in Kano, the commercial nerve centre of northern Nigeria.

At a time when we are scouting for investors, we will not fold our hands and allow them to leave,’ ’ he said.

Backstory

Earlier on Thursday, Nairametrics reported that the only ShopRite branch in Kano announced its exit, beginning on January 14, 2024.

This was contained in a circular signed by the management of the retail supermarket on Thursday and obtained by Nairametrics.

The mall, located in Bayero Kano State, said it would not continue its operations in the state due to the current financial situation of the mall in the state as well as the difficult business climate in the country.

In the circular, the supermarket noted that the decision is regrettable, however necessary, hinting that all the employees working at the mall will be laid off once it ceases operation in the state.

“I regret that our store in Ado Bayero Mall, Kano, will be closing its doors on January 14 2024. This decision was not made lightly, as we understand the impact it may have on our employees and the community.

However, after careful evaluation of the financial situation of the store and the current business climate, we believe that it is the best cause of action for the long-term growth of our organization.

“We understand that this news may be difficult to digest.

We want to assure you that we are here to support you during this transitional period, your well-being is our top priority, and we will do everything we can to assist you in finding new opportunities within our company, we encourage you to apply for any vacant position in existing our store across the country through the Human Resources department,” the statement reads in part.