The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially recognised Noma (Cancrum oris or gangrenous stomatitis) as a neglected tropical disease.

Recognized government through the Federal Ministry of Health spearheaded action to have Noma included in the list of neglected tropical diseases.

In January 2023, an official request was submitted to the World Health Organisation on behalf of the 32 member states.

This designation is aimed at amplifying global awareness, encouraging research, mobilizing funding, and intensifying efforts to control the disease through comprehensive, multi-sectoral approaches.

What you should know

In a statement published on its website, WHO highlighted that addressing the burden of Noma will contribute significantly to achieving Universal Health Coverage, especially by targeting underserved populations.

The decision to classify Noma as an NTD was recommended by the 17th meeting of the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group for NTD (STAG-NTD).

Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of WHO, emphasized that Noma is not just a disease but also a social marker of extreme poverty and malnutrition, disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable populations.

By bringing Noma under the umbrella of neglected tropical diseases, WHO aims to shed light on a condition that has plagued marginalised communities for centuries.

What He Said

Mr. Ghebreyesus stated,

“WHO is committed to working with affected countries and communities to address the drivers of noma and alleviate the suffering it causes.”

Why it matters

Noma is an orofacial gangrene affecting malnourished children and is mainly observed in tropical countries, particularly Subsaharan Africa, although cases have also been reported in the Americas and Asia.

There are multiple risk factors associated with the disease, including poor oral hygiene, malnutrition, weakened immune system, infections, and extreme poverty.

Noma isn’t contagious but tends to strike when the body’s defences are down.

Health experts stress the importance of early detection, emphasizing that therapy is most effective in the early stages of the disease when it presents as acute necrotizing gingivitis, causing severely swollen gums.

Treatment involves antibiotics, advice, and support on practices to improve oral hygiene with disinfectant mouthwash (saltwater or chlorhexidine could be used) and nutritional supplements.

This recognition by WHO not only underscores the severity of Noma but also demonstrates the organization’s dedication to expanding health services to the world’s most vulnerable populations.

The move is expected to galvanize global efforts towards combatting Noma and addressing its root causes in a concerted and strategic manner.