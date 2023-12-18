Trading closed flat today as the NGX appreciated by 0.02% to close at 72,404.91 points. The market was characterized by a relatively low turnover value and volume as investors are expected to wind up their accounts for the year.

Equities gained N8.6 billion as the market cap closed at N39.621 trillion.

There was an appreciation in trading volume to 324.25 million units, up from last Friday’s 307.15 million units. However, there was a decline in trading value to N4.40 billion, from last Friday’s N6.57 billion.

Market Indices

Here are the market Indices for today’s trading session

NGX All-Share Index: 72,404.91 points

% Day Change: +0.02%

Day’s Lowest: 72,276.75 points

Day’s Highest: 72,413.13 points

% YTD: +41.27%

Market Cap: N39.62 trillion

Volume Traded: 324.25 million units

Value: N4.40 billion

Deals: 6,745

Top Gainers

INFINITY: +9.93% to close at N3.10

+9.93% to close at N3.10 JOHNHOLT: +9.87% to close at N2.45

+9.87% to close at N2.45 TRANSCOHOT: +9.38% to close at N51.30

+9.38% to close at N51.30 SCOA: +8.62% to close at N1.89

+8.62% to close at N1.89 FTNCOCOA: +7.53% to close at N1.57

Top Losers

ABCTRANS: +9.89% to close at NO.82

+9.89% to close at NO.82 ETRANZACT: +9.42% to close at N6.25

+9.42% to close at N6.25 RTBRISCOE: +8.33% to close at N0.55

+8.33% to close at N0.55 SOVRENINS: +7.69% to close at N0.36

+7.69% to close at N0.36 NAHCO: +7.60% to close at N25.00

Top Traded Stocks

In terms of volume, MBENEFIT (-4.00%) led with 42.08 million units, followed by UBA (+0.41%) with 28.72 million units, TRANSCORP (+0.14%) with 24.09 million units, STERLINGNG (-1.20%) with 20.21 million units, ZENITHBANK (-0.13%) with 17.15 million units.

In terms of value, UBA (+0.41%) led with N689.91 million, followed by ZENITHBANK (-0.13%) with N635.32 million, MTNN (0.00%) with N593.55 million, GTCO (-0.75%) with N434.22 million, and ACCESSCORP (-0.90%) with N343.17 million.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Update

In the SWOOT category, GTCO (-0.75%) and ZENITH BANK (-0.13%) fell, while MTNN, BUACEMENT, BUAFOODS, DANGCEM, AIRTELAFRI, and SEPLAT did not record any price change.

Trading was quite negative for tier-1 banks as GTCO (-0.75%), ACCESSCORP (-0.90%), ZENITHBANK (-0.13%), and FBNH (-0.43%) recorded price declines, while UBA (+0.41%) recorded price gain.